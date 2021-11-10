To be sure, Boones Creek is properly named. Along its length was once a 4-foot waterfall where pioneer and frontiersman Daniel Boone hid while being chased by Indians angry with him for hunting on their lands.
The community itself, now largely absorbed by Johnson City, extends along the creek and other nearby tributaries of Boone Lake from around the intersection of Boones Creek Road (State Route 354) and Interstate 26, northeastward to the older business district at the intersection of 354 and State Route 36, and up to Boone Lake, formerly the Watauga River.
On a 400-acre tract of land, bounded on the north by Boones Creek and the Watauga River, William Bean built a cabin in 1768. In 1769, William’s son, Russell Bean, was the first white child to be born in what would become the state of Tennessee. Flourville, a small village near the mouth of Boones Creek, had two stores, a post office, blacksmith shop, a tannery, flour mill, grist mill and a saw mill.
Residents of this area are rightfully proud of their history, as were their ancestors. And family by family much of that heritage has been preserved. Talk about what to do with it has been ongoing for decades, and so the Boones Creek Historical Trust was created, gathering items of historical significance.
Last year Johnson City gifted the Kefauver farmhouse and two acres at 632 Hales Chapel Road to the trust, and it now houses the Boones Creek Opry for up-and-coming performers and a museum which had been established in a strip mall in Johnson City.
The Opry has a corporate sponsor that’s also a home-grown business. Dr. Enuf, the bubbly drink that was developed and is manufactured in Johnson City, stepped in to become a big part of ensuring that Boones Creek history remains alive.
The most recent addition is an impressive 5-foot-by-8-foot hand-carved mural of Boone and the ax men gathered on Long Island in Kingsport, where they began the Wilderness Trail. In an interview with this newspaper, master carver Joe Pilkenton said the first person who called him could have it. The day after the story published, the trust called him, and true to his word, Pilkenton transported the carving to the Opry site, and it now hangs in the barn.
The trust has done an outstanding job over the years in preserving this incredible history, and regional residents should make it a point to visit. At the same time, it again points to one of the region’s largest failures — the absence of a local or regional historic museum in an area with an incredibly rich, diverse history.
A world-class museum covering one of the most important periods in the nation’s history should have been established in Northeast Tennessee long ago. That smaller museums continue to develop throughout the region testifies to this failure. There is not even in place a regional historical organization to create such a museum. Had there been, Mr. Pilkenton’s generous offer would have been snapped up sooner.