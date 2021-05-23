Two years ago against four other candidates, Sullivan County Commissioner Pat Shull campaigned for mayor of Kingsport on a platform of fixing city streets, improving communication with the electorate, and holding the line on spending. He won easily.
Mayor Shull kept his promises. He created resident forums and held listening posts in each neighborhood and allocated more money for paving and street repair. First up was West View Park, and this year more than $12 million worth of street resurfacing will take place.
Residents rewarded Shull's hard work and endorsed his approach to governing in reelecting him with an even greater majority with 64% of the vote against two other candidates. But he is to be further commended for listening to the people and acting on what they told him. Most candidates for public office present that view, but few hold to it. Shull is the rare exception, and a second term has been well-earned.
Campaigning by visiting thousands of city homes over three months in 2019, candidate Shull said voters told him that there was a disconnect between the public and city leaders.
"The ideas the BMA was beating around, like a new baseball stadium, didn’t go over very well with the public," Shull observed. "The public really doesn’t see a need for a second baseball stadium. I’m not criticizing the BMA’s motives, but it just sends a wrong message to voters to read about this type of thing then run over a pothole on the way to work.”
Shull said he hoped Kingsport would be able to accelerate road repairs and that he intended to hold quarterly town hall meetings.
"I think it’s not only important that I hear from the citizens, but that they hear from each other,” Shull said. “If they know we listen to them and consider them, it will help bring everyone more together.”
Shull brings sterling credentials to the office of mayor. He retired from the U.S. Army as a colonel in 2003. He served in the Gulf War in Saudi Arabia and Iraq and was awarded the Bronze Star for exemplary performance of duty. When he returned to Kingsport after serving overseas, he opened two businesses, was a commercial real estate agent and worked at Virginia Intermont College.
He is a Kingsport native who graduated from Dobyns-Bennett, The Citadel after which he was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the Army, and the University of Tennessee where he earned a master’s degree in public administration. He is and should be proud of his military service, which strengthens your sense of duty, honor and country.
We join in congratulating Mayor Shull for his exceptional service to Kingsport and well-deserved victory. Residents are the better for his leadership.
Newcomers Melissa Woods and Brandon Fletcher will be joining the Kingsport Board of Education, and congratulations as well to incumbent Vice Mayor Colette George and Alderwoman Betsy Cooper for winning new terms, and newcomer to the BMA but not of city service Paul Montgomery.
Montgomery retired from Eastman Chemical as vice president of Community Relations and Corporate Services. He served as a member of the Kingsport Regional Planning Commission, president of the Kingsport Board of Education, president of the Kingsport branch of the NAACP, president of the South Kingsport Optimist Club, a Paul Harris Fellow and past president of the Kingsport Rotary Club, president of the Kingsport Chamber, and chairman of the Tri-Cities All America City Partnership. In addition, he served on the East Tennessee State University Foundation and the Tennessee Board of Regents.
Thank you to all candidates for your willingness to serve. It's to be greatly appreciated by city residents.