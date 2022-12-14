Your Rescue Fund donation can make a real difference in lives of folks who have little to look forward to this holiday season.
Despite the bad news we must sometimes publish, there is much good and right in the world. Yes, there is hunger, but there are many who will be fed through the donations of others who care and share. There is greed, but there is also charity.
Most of us are fortunate to live a life far removed from real want. Few of us daily encounter crime or miss a meal. Most of us can be thankful for the necessities of life, for health, for freedom, for the time we have to enjoy our families. And if we can’t be thankful for what we have, we can at least be thankful for what we don’t have, such as disease or poverty.
The holiday season that stretches before us is a time of reflection, celebration and change. It’s a chance to improve the condition of ourselves and the world we live in. In our less than perfect world, we can change our skills and lot in life through education. We can change our communities through compassion and involvement.
We may disagree about how to go about the changes. Nevertheless, we are free to choose and change, to enjoy what we have now and to grow into what we can become. And, in our choices and our changes, we keep from stagnating as a community and as individuals as well.
While it’s still a little early for New Year’s resolutions, it’s not too early to resolve to share something of ourselves with others less fortunate, to help those who, because of circumstances often beyond their control, find themselves in want and in need. The best way we know of to make a difference at this time of year is through the Times News Rescue Fund and similar programs that attempt to offer some hope to those who have lost it.
The success of the Rescue Fund depends solely on your kindness and generosity. While many of us are blessed beyond measure, other families continue to live in the depths of poverty. The children in those families in particular have little to look forward to this holiday season. Your donation to the Rescue Fund can make a difference.
When you give help to someone in need you show compassion, and giving kindness can really uplift a person experiencing a rough time. It sets a great example for your children, family and friends and a positive tone for the day.
Giving to others provides fulfillment and can change lives in many ways. And it’s the easiest thing you can do in life that will have such a significant effect on others.
Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund at 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660. A receipt will be mailed, and the donation will be listed in the Times News in your name, anonymously or in someone’s memory.
On behalf of those needy families, thanks, once again, for your help.