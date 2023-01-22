We are closing out the 2022 Times News Rescue Fund short of its goal, but there’s still time for a last-minute donation. We set a goal of $60,000 to fund food vouchers for more than 1,000 of this region’s neediest families in Southwest Virginia and Sullivan and Hawkins counties. We knew it was ambitious. But it was based on need.
The Kingsport Salvation Army works on its own behalf to screen families for its various programs, and also to identify Rescue Fund recipients based on need. Times News readers donate funds, which the Salvation Army distributes based on family size in the form of cash vouchers at participating grocery stores.
With the pandemic and the worst inflation in nearly 40 years, for some families the need is desperate.
“What we need people to know is the need just keeps increasing,” said Capt. Rebekah Abram, who along with her husband, Capt. Aaron Abram, serve as corps officers at the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport. “We’ve seen a 154% increase in need this year over last year. We’ve fed 7,000 more people in our soup kitchen, and that’s just counting lunches. And people are still calling every day needing help.”
With inflation and rising prices affecting everything from rent and utilities to food costs, even those who’ve never sought assistance are looking for help, which the Times News Rescue Fund helps provide.
The Rescue Fund has received $48,674.75 in donations, about $11,000 short of our goal. We hope that with the holidays behind, we can make up some of that shortfall. The campaign represents the abiding faith and sacrifice of readers who have helped very needy families in this region for 49 years and have surely been blessed for it.
The Rescue Fund can’t change the circumstances of families in need throughout this region, but it does make a difference in their lives. It shows that people care about them, are thinking about them, and want to reach out a helping hand.
When the Rescue Fund began in 1973, it used the money it raised to purchase tractor-trailer loads of groceries. It brought together an army of volunteers to package those groceries and deliver them right to the doorsteps of needy families. But to make the fund more efficient, we partnered with the Salvation Army to distribute food vouchers for families they screen for assistance.
That ensures that only needy families receive vouchers. And it saved the program many thousands of dollars in supplies and overhead, and because of that — and because all other aspects of managing the program are donated by the Times News and other volunteers — literally every penny you give goes to feeding the needy during the holiday season.
Contributions to the Rescue Fund are listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations may also be made in memory of a loved one.
Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660. Donations can also be made online at rescuefund.timesnews.net.
On behalf of those hundreds of families, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your continued participation in the Rescue Fund.