Rescue Fund 2022

We are closing out the 2022 Times News Rescue Fund short of its goal, but there’s still time for a last-minute donation. We set a goal of $60,000 to fund food vouchers for more than 1,000 of this region’s neediest families in Southwest Virginia and Sullivan and Hawkins counties. We knew it was ambitious. But it was based on need.

The Kingsport Salvation Army works on its own behalf to screen families for its various programs, and also to identify Rescue Fund recipients based on need. Times News readers donate funds, which the Salvation Army distributes based on family size in the form of cash vouchers at participating grocery stores.

