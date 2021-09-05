Friends in Need, a Kingsport faith-based, nonprofit health center, is what health care once was in America and proves that it doesn’t have to be so expensive that those in need of it will stay away.
Friends in Need offers professional medical and dental services to the uninsured and under-insured of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. It’s located at 1105 W. Stone Drive in Kingsport and operates as a charity clinic with a sliding fee scale based on income and family size.
“You bring us proof of income, how many people are in the home, and then you pay a percentage under the federal poverty guideline,” says Executive Director Sarah Wells.
Friends in Need opened in 1995 offering a variety of medical and dental services to residents of Carter, Greene, Johnson, Sullivan, Hancock, Hawkins, Washington and Unicoi counties in Tennessee, and Scott, Lee and Wise counties in Virginia. Medical services include primary health care, physical exams, immunizations, GYN care, chronic care and referrals to specialists as needed.
On the dental front, Friends in Need offers hygiene care, fillings and extractions, root canals, partials and dentures and restorative care.
Friends in Need operates a mobile unit called Appalachian Miles for Smiles. It travels throughout the region offering dental services. The center also has a charity pharmacy and provides free COVID testing and vaccinations.
“I feel that by accepting our patients without regard to whether they can pay or not shows that they and their health are more important than anything,” Wells said. “Then we work to see how they can receive services in the community to help them to be successful.”
Over the years Friends in Need has grown from 500 patient visits in its first year to approximately 4,500 within the past year. Over its 25-year history, Wells estimates the center has had more than 116,000 encounters with patients.
“The patients we serve are low-income, they do not have to be working, and we do work with them of what their needs are and try to help them with referrals in the community,” Wells said.
Wells joined Friends in Need as its director in March 2020. She’s a social worker by trade, graduating from East Tennessee State University, and a United Methodist Church pastor. Born and raised in Elizabethton, she resides in Johnson City. Wells has a staff of 23 employees including a medical director, nurse practitioner, two nurses and a medical assistant. The center also gets help from ETSU and Carson Newman medical students who perform their clinicals on site — between 180 and 240 hours.
A century ago, public and not-for-profit hospitals became key components in a rapidly expanding medical culture, operating without much money with a commitment to treat the poor. Physicians donated their time, and costs for nurses and staff tended to be low. But over time, hospitals required significant funds just as doctors and surgeons began getting paid and nursing and staffing were professionalized. Many urban public hospitals recast themselves appropriately as major and, sometimes, highly regarded institutions, often establishing affiliation with universities and medical schools.
But the model of low-cost care to treat the poor remains in organizations such as Friends in Need. “I feel that the compassion our staff shows to each patient draws them to come back. They truly care about our patients, and they work to form relationships,” Wells said.
Thank you Friends in Need for what you do for our communities. Friends in Need is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. If you wish to enroll for services, that can be done between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Donations are most welcome and can be made online at friendsinneed.org or mailed to the address above. For more information, call (423) 246-0010.