Each year from May to September, Keep Kingsport Beautiful and Boehm Landscape Inc. strive to recognize properties that set positive examples for beautification and cleanliness.
Keep Kingsport Beautiful has divided the city into territories and has a volunteer for each of these areas pick a winning property each month that exemplifies these qualities: litter-free, well-maintained buildings, and well-groomed lawns that set a good example in the neighborhood.
The first winners of the year include Bob and Janet Batts, 1208 Tuscany Way; Rickey and Sandy Bradley, 1505 Redwood Drive; Malissa McCoy, 243 Riverwatch Circle; Leonard and Toni Ball, 2121 Green Lane; Theresa Rollins Fanning, 4536 Orebank Road; Martin and Amy Karlsson, 3901 Leaf Pointe; and Larry and Teresa Estepp, 1032 Wellington Blvd.
The church winner for May was First Broad Street United Methodist Church, at 100 E. Church St. on Church Circle. The business winner for May was Bank of Tennessee, 1708 N. Eastman Road. And the redevelopment winner for May was 124 Commerce St., owned by John and Delores Bertuso in downtown Kingsport.
Thank you, neighbors, for setting an example of working hard to give back to the community.
And that brings us to Debbie Waggoner. If anyone has given back, it is she, for Waggoner has been volunteering her time for more than 45 years to organizations such as the Downtown Kingsport Association, Junior League of Kingsport, Miracle Field and PETWORKS Animal Services. She has been a longtime supporter of Leadership Kingsport and completed the adult program twice.
More than 30 years ago, the Kingsport Chamber began distributing its annual Distinguished Leadership Award, given to recipients who graduated Leadership Kingsport and have been a model for volunteer leadership by contributing a substantial number of service hours to the community. They also have demonstrated service and integrity in professional and community activities.
A committee of Leadership Kingsport graduates reviews nominations for the honor. And this year it goes to Waggoner. “Debbie means so much to this community,” said Vanessa Bennett, executive director of operations and talent development with the Kingsport Chamber. “She has a huge heart and simply just wants to help others.”
Well done, Ms. Waggoner! You set a beautiful example for all of us.