It’s back! And boy do we ever need it. Kingsport’s Fun Fest, the region’s premier summer festival and one of the significant events on Tennessee tourism promotion sites, returns July 16-24 with an array of activities already scheduled and others firming up after a year off.
The idea of Fun Fest began in 1980 after a Kingsport Chamber of Commerce retreat found numerous situations that tended to divide the community at that time, ranging from annexations, a push for liquor by the drink, and extreme rivalries among local high schools.
The chamber created Fun Fest as a means of building a more positive attitude about the greater Kingsport community and launched it in 1981.
The first theme was “Community Unity” with an objective of promoting unity, harmony, fellowship and cooperation among city and area residents. The plan was to keep all events free or at low cost with events to appeal to all age groups and interests.
In short, said founding Fun Fest officials, “Fun Fest is an effort to unite Kingsport residents, to help foster a belief that Kingsport is a caring community that is a good place to live and to work, and to provide numerous opportunities for people to congregate and become acquainted while appealing to their interests in culture, athletics, arts and entertainment.”
The celebration has lived up to that mission for 40 years, except for last year when events were canceled due to the pandemic. This year, the chamber is planning Fun Fest in a normal capacity, said Emily Thompson, director of Fun Fest and special events for Visit Kingsport.
“We’re still in the process of gathering events. We’ve not got a final plan,” Thompson said. “Key pieces are still in motion. We’re going to have our iconic events, and we’ve got new events in the works.”
Registration is open for the Crazy 8’s road race, the chamber is accepting entries for the hot air balloon race and The Taste, and announcements are coming soon about the concerts.
Thompson said the chamber is still accepting ideas for events, and modifications due to the pandemic will be made as necessary. Expect to hear some solid announcements about Fun Fest around the middle of May.
“We think the community is ready for Fun Fest, and we’re planning to give the community the best 40th anniversary we can,” Thompson said.
We certainly need a break after hunkering down for more than a year. Folks that have the means are planning trips, mostly around the U.S., given the pandemic situation in Europe and other destinations.
But those without the means for expensive travel will find relief during Fun Fest, and we may see the largest crowds for the major events in the celebration’s history.
From Eastman Credit Union’s Almost Crazy 3K Run/Walk July 17 to the Lazy Crazy Triathlon July 21, there will be dozens of events, and now is the time for companies and businesses to jump in with other sponsored activities. Let’s all work to make it the best Fun Fest ever.
We deserve it.