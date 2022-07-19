Starting with the coming school year, Tennessee students will not have to work as hard to get the same letter grade thanks to a new state law that has been adopted by the Sullivan County, Kingsport and Johnson City school districts.
The law put in place a new statewide grading scale that drops the grade for failing by 10 points. Sullivan County’s school board just adopted the new statewide grading scale that reduces the minimum requirement for an “A” from 93 to 90 in grades 2-12.
Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said there’s a very good practical reason for the changes: Systems that don’t do it for grades 9-12 will have high school graduates in 2023 no longer eligible for Tennessee lottery-funded scholarships for college.
The new grading system goes into effect for the 2022-23 school yearstatewide. Legislation enabling the change switches from the current seven-point grading system to the more widely used 10-point scale, as follows:
— An “A” will be 90 to 100 (currently, it’s 93 to 100)
— A “B” will be 80 to 89 (currently it’s 85 to 92)
— A “C” will be 70 to 79 (currently it’s 75 to 84)
— A “D” will be 60 to 69 (currently it’s 70 to 74)
— An “F” will be 0 to 59 (currently it’s 0 to 69)
The change was not mandated for middle and elementary schools, but Rafalowski said faculty and administration decided to recommend the change be for second through 12th grade. Kingsport’s school board earlier this month adopted the new grading scale, as will systems statewide.
Does all this sound familiar? Sure does to us. Most of us grew up in a school system where the ranges were 10-point spreads, and it worked just fine.
We don’t quite recall when someone got the bright idea of using a 7-point system, but we’re glad our local systems came to their senses and are going back to what worked for decades.
It should have never been anything else, but some folks can’t help meddling just to be meddling.
