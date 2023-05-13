Whether intentional cruelty or just ignorance, leaving cats and dogs outside in extreme weather will finally have consequences in Tennessee thanks to Sen. Jon Lundberg of Bristol, among others.
Last year, Senator Lundberg introduced legislation to criminalize tethering pets outside in conditions that could prove fatal to the animals. State law is needed because only Nashville has a local law that makes it illegal to leave pets tied up outside when the temperature gets above 95 degrees or below 32 degrees.
No other city or county in Tennessee has enacted laws protecting dogs and cats from Mother Nature’s wrath, and according to the Humane Society, only 10 states have such laws. Tennessee won’t have a law based on temperatures, but it will have one defining conditions under which pets may be legally held outdoors.
Having heard horror stories, Senator Lundberg set out last year to change that. Incredibly, his bill failed, falling five votes short once it reached the state House. Had the law been successful, pets lost during last December’s arctic blast might have been saved.
For instance, the director of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter, Shannon Posada, said, “Believe me, we’ve seen enough living conditions not even fit for a roach.” Posada said she’s had plenty of situations she’s gone to where dogs did not have adequate shelter, including one where the dog’s chain “was frozen to the ground. The deputy and I worked and worked and worked, and we finally had to cut the chain from the dog and just take the dog. Right beside of it, there was a pig that had frozen to death.”
Lundberg is well-known for his perseverance, and this year he tried again, telling fellow lawmakers who thought the law might impact farm animals that domesticated animals are completely different from livestock.
“I think that’s what people are wrestling with, and frankly, it’s an education process to make certain other legislators are realizing we’re not talking about farmers,” he said, “It’s not going to affect their beef stock. It’s about dogs and cats. It’s really that simple.”
His efforts paid off, and legislation now awaits the governor’s signature that creates clear expectations for the humane treatment of dogs and allows owners the ability to take proactive steps to follow through. It defines adequate shelter for dogs whose owners keep them outside, which, in our view, should also be a crime.
For some people, shelter meant “’Hey, I’ve got a truck out back and the truck has a floor in it, they can hide under the truck, that’s adequate shelter,’” said Lundberg. “No, it’s not.”
Lundberg says the vagueness of current law makes it difficult for law enforcement officers who want to take action before a dog has suffered an injury or death.
That’s about to change, and it’s about time.
Requirements under the new law which will take effect July 1 include access to shelter, shade, water, food and a clean environment. A shelter must be constructed of sound and substantial material that is sufficient to protect the dog from inclement weather. It must have a roof and be enclosed on all sides with an entrance of adequate size for the dog to enter.
The shelter must have a solid surface, resting platform, pad, floor mat or similar device that is large enough for the dog to lie on in a normal manner and that can be maintained in a sanitary manner.
In the summer months the structure must be properly shaded, and in the winter months, when necessary, the shelter must be fitted with a sufficient quantity of bedding material.
Thank you, Senator Lundberg, and as well, Rep. John Crawford of Kingsport, for your efforts on behalf of our pets. When this new law is in effect, state residents will have grounds to report situations where dogs and cats are being mistreated.