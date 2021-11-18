Friends recently went through the dilemma most every family faces when an elderly member reaches a point where staying alone in their home is a risk. Wayne, 80, had multiple health issues and in just one week had fallen three times in his home, resulting in several trips to the hospital. As family members discussed whether they could afford to bring in caregivers or move Wayne into a nursing home against his will, he had one more fall. It was his last.
For many families in Tennessee, options are limited because of high cost. Tennessee is ranked 49th among all states on its support of caregivers.
The federal government requires all state Medicaid programs to cover nursing home care for low-income people. However, states vary widely when it comes to covering home- and community-based support services despite that they cost less than half as much as institutional care.
Tennessee has repeatedly declined to expand the number of people eligible for Medicaid as allowed under the Affordable Care Act. Thirty-six states have opted for the expansion, but Tennessee and other Republican states continue to refuse.
But now, Gov. Bill Lee’s administration has announced it will use $400 million in federal pandemic funds to expand home- and community-based care for the elderly and residents with disabilities. Officials say the plan represents Tennessee’s single largest investment in providing such services. It also “saves the state millions of dollars by allowing people to stay in their own homes rather than going into a nursing home,” says state Sen. Rusty Crowe of Johnson City.
Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will be used to provide services to support caregivers and to give Tennesseans the technology and tools they need to continue to live in their own homes.
“It’s my hope that this enhanced support will shine a light on the important services that caregivers provide and change the lives of Tennesseans across our state,” the governor said. The plan is to use the funds to match Medicaid dollars going to a federally approved program developed by TennCare and the state Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities to address in-home and community care.
Crowe, who chairs the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, said the governor had an opportunity to see the state’s efforts to enhance community-based services for those with disabilities when he toured Northeast Tennessee in October. He said the governor’s plan will provide services to 2,000 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and reduce the waiting list for TennCare’s Employment and Community First CHOICES program.
All well and good and a godsend to elderly persons who may now stay in their homes with caregivers coming in to help them. But what happens when the money runs out?
Will Tennessee join most other states in expanding home- and community-based support services under Medicaid?