Every year for more than a decade, state Sen. Jon Lundberg of Bristol has pleaded to no avail with fellow lawmakers to lift Tennessee out of the dark ages by making the disgusting, barbarous practice of cockfighting a felony, as it once was.
But Lundberg is not one to give up the fight. This year, he’s taking a new approach by having the bill heard in the House Judiciary Committee on which he once served, giving it “new eyes and with different perceptions looking at it.”
It is to the great embarrassment of Tennessee that several decades ago, the General Assembly reduced cockfighting from a felony to a misdemeanor, giving the state one of the weakest cockfighting laws in the nation and increasing the practice where sharp blades are attached to the feet of fighting roosters as spectators bet on which will slash the other to death.
Why would lawmakers allow such a brutal “sport”? As Sen. Frank Niceley, who represents Hawkins and Hancock counties, once said, it’s good for tourism with “people coming from other states for the fights. They buy food, they stay in hotels, they buy gas.”
Lundberg is sponsoring legislation to change the penalties from the current Class A misdemeanor to a Class E felony for owning, possessing or training any bird for the purpose of cockfighting; causing for amusement, sport or personal gain a cock to fight or injure another animal; and permitting any of the aforementioned acts to be conducted on any premises under a person’s charge or control.
The bill establishes a mandatory minimum fine of $1,000 when such offense involves a cockfight attended by spectators. Lundberg said raids on large cockfighting pits in Tennessee have found the presence of young children and many spectators from neighboring states. “People come here for cockfighting because our state laws are so weak,” Lundberg said. “This has become the place to do it.”
Tennessee has long been identified as a key destination in what the Humane Society of the United States has called the “cockfighting corridor,” which includes Mississippi, Alabama and Kentucky. Law enforcement officials also say Tennessee has become a major exporter of fighting roosters to locations around the world.
Despite that the practice is banned in all 50 states, in some Eastern Tennessee communities cockfighting is as ingrained a tradition as Friday night football, officials say. “It’s a social event for many people. For people who grew up on farms, it doesn’t seem like cruelty,” said a spectator.
“I’ve heard people say cockfighting is part of the culture of Tennessee,” says Lundberg. “I would counter that. We’re bringing people who are obviously associated with gambling and other issues that we don’t want to have here.”
“There are cockfighting journals that advertise championship birds from Tennessee,” Lundberg said. “Raising fowl for cockfighting is not the same as raising backyard chickens for eggs.”
Let’s hope Lundberg is successful this year. His perseverance is to be appreciated and applauded. There’s too much good in this state for it to be known as a haven for such a barbaric, disgusting and inhumane activity that appeals to the worst of human instincts.