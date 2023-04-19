Nashville School Shooting Lee

Gov. Bill Lee responds to questions during a news conference about gun control legislation and an executive order to require information for background checks on gun purchases to be updated more rapidly.

 George Walker IV/Associated Press

Three years ago as the Tennessee General Assembly convened, Democratic Sen. Sara Kyle of Memphis introduced a red flag law that would permit a state court to temporarily remove firearms from someone considered a danger to themselves or others. It was defeated in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

A day after thousands of Nashville students marched on the state Capitol demanding action after a shooter killed six people, including three children, at a small private Christian school in Nashville, the same committee voted April 5 to defer action on any gun-related legislation until next year. Why? No rational reason was given by the Republican majority, which in another bill proposes that 18-year-olds be able to walk down a public street carrying a rifle.

