Should the community you work for dictate where you may live? The U.S. Supreme Court says residency requirements are constitutional as a condition of public employment, but that doesn’t mean states have to allow it.
And we applaud the initiative of the Tennessee General Assembly to ban residency requirements for all first responders.
The bill is aimed at Memphis, which for years has debated the merits of requiring police officers to live in the county they patrol. Republican lawmakers aim to take control of the decision from the Democratic majority in Memphis city government, but the law, which awaits final state House action, would apply statewide — as well it should.
“Reducing violent crime, public safety and safe streets are the number one priority of the residents of Memphis,” said Republican Rep. Mark White, a co-sponsor of the legislation.
The Associated Press reports that nationwide, questions have long swirled around whether residency requirements improve relationships between police and communities. Researchers point to the lack of studies backing their effectiveness.
“One of the trickiest things to residency requirements is determining what is the goal of them,” said Sarah Greenman, an assistant professor of criminology and criminal justice. “Is it to reduce crime? There are other effective ways to do that better.”
Greenman pointed out that there’s no guarantee police officers living under a residency requirement will interact with community members they run across on patrol. Instead, she countered, police agencies could incentivize their officers to join community boards and participate in local social events to help build trust.
States vary greatly on how they’ve handled residency requirements for first responders and other tax-funded employees, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Connecticut has banned municipalities from requiring residency. Illinois only allows residency requirements in cities with populations of more than 100,000. Last year, Missouri enacted a law banning the Kansas City Police Department from imposing such restrictions.
The Tennessee bill cleared the Senate last year and is advancing in the House before it can hit Gov. Bill Lee’s desk. Lee has yet to veto any bill from the Republican-dominated state legislature.
The argument against the bill is that if first responders can live outside a county, they’re taking their paychecks back to other communities.
“If my city is good enough to pay you $70,000 a year, it should be good enough to live in,” said Rep. Antonio Parkinson, a Democrat from Memphis. “I would expect my tax dollars to stay in my city.”
The notion that a community instruct its employees on where to live and where to spend their income is based on no sound research. Do we want the best first responders for our communities, or first responders over whom we can impose unsupported will?
We’ll take the best any day.