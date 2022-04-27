Except for an “oversight,” Oscar Smith, at 72 the oldest inmate on Tennessee’s death row, would be dead. Think about that for a moment — a man’s very life held subject to someone’s failure to notice or do something.
Smith has sat on death row since losing his latest appeal, having been told by the governor that “the sentence will stand, and I will not be intervening.”
Smith believed Thursday would be his last day alive and made his peace with the world.
“There is one thing I know for a fact,” Smith said. “I know where I’m going from here. With my faith and belief, I’ll be with my savior and my family that’s deceased.”
Then, but an hour before Smith’s date with destiny, the governor did indeed intervene. The governor granted an 11th-hour reprieve due to an unspecified “oversight” in preparations for the lethal injection.
Smith will now live until at least June 1. Then he again will face death.
Smith has been waiting more than 30 years for the state to kill him. Thirty years. Think about that. Think about knowing for three decades that you are on a list to be put to death. Think about the mental toll. For most people, that itself would be a punishment worse than death.
Earlier on Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a last-hour bid by Smith’s attorneys seeking to block the execution.
Smith was convicted of fatally stabbing and shooting Judith Smith and her sons Jason and Chad Burnett, 13 and 16, at their Nashville home on Oct. 1, 1989. Smith continues to insist he is innocent despite overwhelming circumstantial evidence against him. And therein lies the problem. There is no definitive proof that Smith is guilty. Trial transcripts make it abundantly clear that concrete proof of Oscar Smith’s guilt was not presented in court. One must certainly assume that it wasn’t presented because it doesn’t exist. All evidence was circumstantial.
So it’s a fair question to ask whether a conviction based on circumstantial evidence should be a candidate for the death penalty. If the state could not produce undeniable, absolute and concrete evidence of Smith’s guilt — no matter the amount of circumstantial evidence — should he be sitting on death row?
We contend that under such circumstances, the unequivocal answer should be “No.”
No state nor the federal government should take a life absent absolute evidence of guilt and absolute evidence of premeditation.
Many would argue that it is outside the bounds of state and federal jurisdiction to take a life at all. In all but a handful of extremely narrowly defined cases (mass killings and terrorist killings, notably), we would agree.
Six states in the past six years have abandoned the death penalty entirely. Tennessee, frankly, should join them.
But if our legislators can’t find it within their consciences to abandon the death penalty, they should at least redefine in a razor-thin definition who is eligible to die at the state’s hands. Oscar Smith shouldn’t be on that list.