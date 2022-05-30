Considering the opposition to school vouchers within the educational community, it seemed all but a miracle in 2019 when the Tennessee General Assembly approved giving families in the worst school districts in the state public tax dollars for private school tuition.
But even before Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill, the two districts it targeted — Memphis and Nashville — were preparing to sue to keep state money flowing to schools that don't work and to failing teachers and administrators. They claimed the voucher initiative violated the Tennessee Constitution's "home rule," which says the legislature cannot pass measures singling out individual counties without their agreement.
The program focuses on public schools in the bottom 10% of academic achievement in the state's two largest school systems. But even as the lawsuits progressed, the initial rollout of the program was mishandled, opening more questions that gave opponents new ammunition in their quest to stop or limit school vouchers.
Lawmakers budgeted approximately $730,000 to administer the program and get it underway no later than the 2021-22 school year. But the Department of Education awarded a multiyear, $2.5 million contract to get that done through a no-bid process that legislators on both sides of the political aisle were concerned about.
Now that the Tennessee Supreme Court has just ended the lawsuits, overturning a lower court's support of them, new roadblocks are quick in coming. Because of them, Gov. Lee says he doesn’t have a timeline yet on when his administration might roll out the long-blocked school voucher program. He said the court's ruling was a “good first step.”
We thought it was a good last step, but the governor said there are “legal decisions yet to be made” and “a lot of steps that have to come to fruition” before the program can get up and running.
“Once we determine the speed with which the court will make its final decisions, then we can move forward with the particulars to make sure this works and fits, and how it is that we roll it out,” Lee said, which at base is a lot of nothing since the state is no longer blocked in court from moving ahead with the program because the injunction was based on the home rule decision, says the state attorney general's office.
The case now heads back to a lower court to determine other legal challenges, among them claims that the program violates educational and equal protection provisions of the state Constitution. The ACLU says the plaintiffs “intend to continue to vigorously pursue” their claims, to vigorously stall its implementation. Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s office has also promised to keep fighting the voucher program from being implemented.
It is a disgrace that politicians and educational professionals in the very worst of public schools continue to do all they can to keep children trapped in inner-city districts that are doing a poor job, only to keep poor teachers in their jobs. It is because of the strong influence of the teacher lobby that it took Tennessee so long to put school vouchers in place. Yet, they continue denying parents that needed choice.