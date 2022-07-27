N1907P26008C

The traditional "back-to-school" sales tax holiday this weekend makes the sale of clothing, school supplies and computers tax free. Items sold online are also eligible. (Metro Creative Connection)

Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers is this weekend, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 29, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. But there are some rules you should know, and we’ll go over them shortly.

The state also has two other tax-free events this year. During the period beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, and ending Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 11:59 p.m., food and food ingredients are exempt from sales tax. And gun safes and safety devices sold at retail are exempt from sales and use tax from now through June 30, 2023.

