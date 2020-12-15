Our vote for those who seek to represent us in various levels of government transfers our authority as a citizen — and our trust — to someone we believe will act in our best interests. Government, after all, is an institution of the people, by the people and for the people. Ultimately, we’re in charge.
But what if those representatives suddenly decide to shut us out? What if they decide to meet in secret, as has the majority party in the Tennessee House?
The GOP’s first order of business after the November election was to vote overwhelmingly to close all of its future meetings to the public, including members of the media who strive to keep the public informed about what government is doing on their behalf.
GOP Caucus Chairman Rep. Jeremy Faison said the vote “says to the people of Tennessee that we want to take care of our personal business within our caucus to ourself.”
Personal business? We elect lawmakers to conduct the public’s business. They can keep their personal business to themselves, but we expect, and should demand, that the people’s business take place in the light of day and not behind closed doors.
The state Senate assumes no such privilege. Republicans are also the majority party in the Senate, but by its own rules, all Senate caucus meetings are open to media.
Faison says votes will not take place in secret, only debate. Caucus meetings can include discussions on bills by Republican lawmakers before floor votes. Discussion of proposed legislation is just as important to the public as the final vote. It gives insight into how our elected representatives think, and where they stand and why. We require that information to help us determine who we will support.
Governmental transparency is what separates democracy from other forms of government. Every citizen should have the ability to find out what their government is doing on their behalf. This should apply to everything government does.
Rep. Faison represents East Tennessee’s 11th District, including Cocke County and parts of Jefferson and Greene counties. On his website he states that “When it comes to government, I’m 100 percent dedicated to conservative principles, not party politics. Every single day when I’m in session at the state Capitol I fight to ensure our East Tennessee conservative values are represented, even if it means voting against my own party.”
Do those values include meeting in secret, shutting the public out of an important part of the legislative process?
This isn’t the first time House Republicans have tried to debate in secret. Last year, when they were deciding whether to further support embattled former House Speaker Glen Casada, the caucus banned reporters from debate on important votes.
Rep. Faison says that House leadership will talk to reporters after each meeting to answer questions. That’s not good enough. Government that does not debate openly produces distrust.
House Republicans should reverse this vote. We trust our local representatives will support that effort.