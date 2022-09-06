Tennessee Hills Bristol groundbreaking 2

Local leaders and the Tennessee Hills team put shovels to dirt during a groundbreaking ceremony last Tuesday.

 MARINA WATERS/Kingsport Times News

There are times when you just know “you’re seeing something that’s starting, that’s really just the impetus of something that’s going to be huge,” state Sen. Jon Lundberg told a crowd of folks last week in Bristol.

“Folks, look around. And if you don’t feel it, you still know it. Something huge is happening, and it’s starting right here.”

