Recently in this space we questioned Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s failure to release an independent investigation of the state’s lethal injection procedure.
We said the public owned the report, and the governor should not deny access to it until “I get a chance to read the report and that we internalize it and absorb the information,” as Lee said.
Now that the report has been released, the governor’s reluctance to do so becomes clear. It is the most damning report on the operation of Tennessee’s executive branch in recent memory, outlining incredible incompetence in the administration of the state’s death penalty.
It reveals the possibility that in at least one execution, the condemned could have suffered the sensations of drowning, suffocation and chemical burning while unable to move or call out. Did that happen in violation of the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment? We’ll never know. But we do know that the state was aware of the possibility, and ignored it.
Tennessee revised its lethal injection protocol in 2018, using a three-drug series to put inmates to death: the sedative midazolam to render the inmate unconscious; vecuronium bromide to paralyze the inmate; and potassium chloride to stop the heart. The protocol included that the drugs to be used were to be properly tested. But they were not, and that failure continued until an hour before a condemned man, Oscar Smith, was to have been executed in April. The next month, Lee halted all executions and ordered an independent review.
The review team rebuked the top leaders at the Department of Correction for viewing “the lethal injection process through a tunnel-vision, result-oriented lens” and claimed that the agency failed to provide staff “with the necessary guidance and counsel needed to ensure that Tennessee’s lethal injection protocol was thorough, consistent, and followed.”
It found:
• In 2017 state correction officials were warned that midazolam does not elicit strong analgesic effects, meaning the subjects may be able to feel pain from the administration of the second and third drugs, a warning that aligned with what expert witnesses have stated for years.
• Tennessee has put seven inmates to death since the new protocol, two by injection and five in the electric chair. In none of those did the pharmacy conduct a required test for endotoxins, the report states. In one lethal injection, midazolam was not tested for potency.
• The review found no evidence that the state provided the pharmacy in charge of testing the drugs with a copy of its lethal injection protocol. Nor was there evidence the state ever told the pharmacy it had to test for endotoxins on all injection chemicals.
• The review found that Tennessee’s executioner has no formal health care training and learned the role mainly through “on-the-job experience.” The unidentified executioner has overseen 13 executions.
The review found that the state’s system of placing all responsibility of procuring lethal injection chemicals and verifying their suitability for executions was “an enormous task to place on one individual,” particularly a person with other job requirements.
The report said such a system “seems like an abdication of responsibility by TDOC leadership” and also the reason for compliance failures.
Federal Public Defender Kelley Henry said the review exposed “troubling findings,” including the “shocking” news that the department never gave a copy of the lethal injection protocol to the pharmacist who made and tested the drugs. “What we learned today is that secrecy in our state’s execution process breeds a lack of accountability, sloppiness, and a high risk of horrifying mistakes.”
Lee this week announced that Frank Strada, a deputy director with the Arizona Department of Corrections who has more than 30 years of corrections experience, has been hired as permanent commissioner for TDOC. It’s about time. The department has been under the supervision of an interim commissioner since November of last year.
This disgraceful failure is a black mark on Lee’s administration that will never be erased.