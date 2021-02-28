There are lots of excuses for the continuing decline in teaching American history in public schools. But in some states, Tennessee for example, something is finally being done about it with Gov. Bill Lee expanding a program he began to recognize schools and districts that prioritize teaching history and civic values.
We’ve been aware of the erosion in teaching history for decades. In 1985, the New York Times found that “If knowledge of the past is in fact relevant to our ability to understand the present and to exercise freedom of mind — as totalitarian societies, both real and fictional, acknowledge by stringently controlling what may be studied or published — then there is cause for concern about many Americans’ sense of history.
“The threat to our knowledge of the past comes, however, not from government censorship but from indifference and ignorance. The erosion of historical understanding seems especially pronounced among the generation under 35, those schooled during the period of sharp declines in basic skills. While achievement in reading and mathematics is regularly tested by national and state educational agencies, the condition of historical knowledge is far more difficult to measure and the attempt is seldom made.”
But we learned little from these early warnings. A 2014 report by the National Assessment of Educational Progress showed that an abysmal 18% of American high school kids were proficient in U.S. history, never mind world history. A 2012 story in Perspectives on History magazine by University of North Carolina professor Bruce VanSledright found that 88% of elementary school teachers considered teaching history a low priority. The reasons are varied, but VanSledright found that teachers didn’t focus on history because students aren’t tested on it at the state level. Why teach something you can’t test?
That’s beginning to change, at least in Tennessee. To earn a high school diploma, high school students in Tennessee must now complete three units of social studies, including U.S. history, world history/geography, economics and government. And in his State of the State address earlier this month, Lee told lawmakers he would be using federal dollars to double the “number of schools participating in the Governor’s Civics Seal initiative, which will ensure that thousands more students get a better civics education.”
The goal: The governor allocated $500,000 in the state’s budget two years ago to support public schools and districts in implementing what he calls “high-quality” civic education programs that result in a student’s preparation for college, career and civic life.
The criteria for earning the Civics Seal: School systems must incorporate civic learning across a broad range of grades and academic subjects that build on Tennessee’s standards. That includes instruction regarding the nation’s democratic principles and practices, as well as the significant events and individuals responsible for the creation of its foundational history and documents.
The governor said the state is now developing a set of instructional materials that will be free to all districts so that ultimately every school can earn the Governor’s Civics Seal at no cost.
Young people today don’t understand our unique form of constitutional self-government, which delivers more freedoms than any other nation. That needs to change. History is as important as reading, writing and math, and other states should follow Tennessee’s example.