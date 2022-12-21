Republican Governors

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference in Orlando, Florida.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

As they should be, roads are at the top of Gov. Bill Lee’s legislative agenda next year. The state is well behind in roadwork, as has always been the case because of its pay-as-you-go funding mechanism.

But there’s an option to improving road construction in Tennessee, and we think it’s a better plan than going into long-term debt. We also support a proposal for increasing the fee for owners of electric cars who would otherwise dodge their fair share of highway costs.

