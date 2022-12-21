As they should be, roads are at the top of Gov. Bill Lee’s legislative agenda next year. The state is well behind in roadwork, as has always been the case because of its pay-as-you-go funding mechanism.
But there’s an option to improving road construction in Tennessee, and we think it’s a better plan than going into long-term debt. We also support a proposal for increasing the fee for owners of electric cars who would otherwise dodge their fair share of highway costs.
Only four states — California, Indiana, Montana and Tennessee — pay for their annual highway spending. The other 46 must cover that cost with additional tax revenue or debt. Because of its tight fiscal policies, Tennessee is among the top five most fiscally solvent states; the others are Nebraska, South Dakota, Florida and Oklahoma. And that’s the way we should want to keep it.
But with the state’s rapid growth and increasing truck traffic, state transportation officials say $26 billion in projects is needed. And because Tennessee spends only what it takes in every year for roads, projects are taking an average 15 years to complete. Because of that, the state says, they are coming in an average 40% over budget.
The governor’s idea is to allow private companies to bid to build new express lanes on highways and impose tolls for profit.
Transportation Commissioner Butch Eley has stated that any express toll lanes would be newly built and would not turn existing carpool lanes into paid ones. Across the country, five states have express toll lanes, 10 states have carpool lanes that let others join at a price, and some have both.
The state could control driver eligibility and the pricing policy, which can fall or rise based on current congestion, while charging only those who want the quicker ride. A private company would design, build, finance, operate and maintain the lanes.
“There’s nothing, I think, more fair than people paying for what they use,” said Eley.
Former Gov. Bill Haslam’s IMPROVE Act increased Tennessee’s gas tax from 20 cents to 26 cents per gallon over three years, and Lee says he has no intention of increasing it further. The notion of private companies building roads, and charging only those who use them, is certainly worthy of consideration.
Meanwhile, folks who buy electric cars aren’t paying gasoline taxes, and so the state charges them $100 per year. Lee says that should be tripled, to $300 per year. That needs some further discussion because on average, they would be overcharged.
Gasoline users are paying about one cent per mile in state taxes to use the state’s roads. On average, Americans drive 14,263 miles per year, according to the Federal Highway Adminis-tration. At $1 for every 100 miles, that’s about $142 per year for the average driver of a gasoline- powered car in Tennessee. Why should electric car owners pay twice that?
Lee said officials may or may not settle on $300.
“We want to make sure there’s a fair fee for everyone,” Lee told reporters. “We’ll figure out what that number is and move forward.”
Looks like it’s going to be a busy spring in Nashville.