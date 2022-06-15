What is it with state park swimming pools? Those swimming pools are one of the biggest draws to our parks. Yet Tennessee has permanently closed half of its park pools, including the one at Kingsport’s Warriors’ Path State Park. Now, Virginia has closed the only public pool in Scott County with the excuse that it needs repair.
So fix it them already!
The website for Warriors’ Path says its pool is 59 years old, visitation is down, a public pool exists nearby, and swimming in the lake is available.
“Due to these factors, Tennessee State Parks can no longer justify to Tennessee taxpayers the costs associated with keeping this pool in operation,” the website explains.
Did anyone ask park visitors if they supported closing the pool?
Tennessee has 56 state parks and 16 of them have swimming pools. To clarify, they had functional swimming pools until COVID came along and closed them the past two years. Now the state has decided to close at least eight of them, five of which are in Northeast Tennessee.
Yet, even as it closes pools at Warriors’ Path, David Crockett, Roan Mountain, Panther Creek and Cove Lake state parks, the state is considering building others.
Now, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, (VDCR,) says Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield will operate without its swimming pool after an evaluation earlier this year “identified significant code issues and safety concerns.”
The pool was built in the 1980s and the VDCR says it has electrical and bonding issues that present a shock hazard and some circulation issues that need to be repaired. The estimated cost is $2,144,214.
Last month, the Scott County Board of Supervisors asked Virginia State Parks Director Melissa Baker, Del. Terry Kilgore and state Sen. Todd Pillion for help. Board Chairman Danny Mann said the pool is “one of the biggest drawing cards there. Churches use it, families use it. And where it’s located, it’s close for a lot of people from other counties. You’re close to Lee County, Wise County, Big Stone, the city of Norton. It’s a pretty good asset for the county.”
The board wants the pool repaired. So do park visitors.
As with pools at Tennessee State Parks, the Duffield pool has been closed for two years due to COVID, and it appears the state wants to abandon it.
Mann asks why the evaluation wasn’t done earlier. The VDCR says that due to problems found at another state park pool, all were evaluated because they are within the same age range. The VDCR says there are no plans to reopen the pool this summer, but the agency is “evaluating options.”
Virginia is planning a two-year budget with a general fund of $59.7 billion, flush with revenue due to a stronger-than-expected rebound from the pandemic and the infusion of federal relief dollars.
Yet it can’t find $2.1 million to get Duffield’s pool up and running? The state of Tennessee also boasts a strong financial position, yet it can’t find dollars to address these high-impact features in its parks?
Baloney.