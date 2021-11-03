Teaching a personal point of view to young people who have yet to develop the tools to properly evaluate it is not to be tolerated in our secondary system of education. To that end, an impartial hearing officer has ruled that Sullivan County Schools officials were right to terminate high school social studies teacher Matthew Hawn last June.
“Based on the testimony and the exhibits, I conclude that the Sullivan County Board of Education met its burden of establishing its grounds for terminating Matthew Hawn,” Dale Conder, a Jackson, Tennessee-based attorney, wrote in a 10-page finding of facts.
“The record establishes that Mr. Hawn failed to follow the teacher code of ethics and in doing so acted unprofessionally,” Conder wrote. “Furthermore, Mr. Hawn was insubordinate in that he failed to follow the reprimand that prohibited him from using materials with inappropriate language. And failing to present varying viewpoints, despite knowing he was to do so, was insubordinate conduct.”
“Hawn, 43, used the news cycle to show students, almost all of whom are white, how systemic racism is an indisputable element of American life,” Education Week recently wrote. “In early February, after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Hawn assigned a controversial ... essay called ‘The First White President’ which pairs the history of white supremacy with the rise of President Donald Trump. ‘White privilege is a fact,’ he told his students.”
Aside from profanity in a video about white privilege to a contemporary affairs class at the now-closed Sullivan Central High School, then-Director of Schools David Cox and county school officials said Hawn also did not assign readings or present any videos of differing opinions on white privilege.
Hawn has argued that there is no credible argument that white privilege doesn’t exist and said his firing is linked to the Tennessee General Assembly passing a law banning the teaching of critical race theory about the time the board upheld Cox’s recommendation to end Hawn’s employment. But Cox has said that was not the case, and Conder agreed.
The outcome of the tenure hearing confirms the decision to terminate Hawn, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said. “The termination stemmed from a repeated failure to abide by school policy of presenting opposing viewpoints in his contemporary issues class at Sullivan Central High School. The subject matter of Hawn’s class was never the issue in this case. The issue centered on the materials presented and the vulgarities that were shown on a video in violation of school policy, and the fact that Hawn previously had been reprimanded and instructed to offer varying points of view,” Rafalowski said.
“The hearing officer has correctly ruled in Dr. Cox’s favor. A classroom should be, as Margaret Mead once noted, a setting to teach kids how to think, not what to think, and Hawn failed to provide the required tools to do so.”
Rafalowski is correct. The Board of Education will review what was presented to the hearing officer and, with no new evidence presented, vote to accept or reject Conder’s ruling. We trust they will accept it. Hawn will have an opportunity to appeal in Sullivan County Chancery Court.