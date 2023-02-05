When his mother died in a car accident in 2014, Michael Gillis dedicated his life to her cause of caring for those in need. Cindy Risk established Hunger First near downtown Kingsport as a no-questions-asked free food pantry and clothing closet with a warming station and hot meals for the homeless.
Gillis picked right up where his mother left off, and his cause is making waves — the latest with Tennessee Donor Services, a Nashville-based nonprofit health care organization that connects lifesaving organ, eye and tissue donations to the patients who need them. TDS has donated 50 computers, 40 CPUs and 10 laptops to Hunger First.
Nick Shepherd, external affairs coordinator for TDS, said he came into his role with the organization last summer, and one of the things he looked at was setting up partnerships with other organizations. Due to a previous professional experience, he said he knew of Hunger First, so he started speaking with Gillis.
“We just started our partnership with Hunger First in October,” Shepherd said. Shepherd said TDS had several old computers not being used at its Nashville headquarters and thought of Hunger First. Shepherd said it’s a way to give back to the community while also hopefully educating a vulnerable population about the benefits of organ donorship.
While many go to the driver’s license office to sign up for organ donation, many of the homeless do not have any identification.
“This gift will go a long way to help people in our community,” Shepherd said. “Just like when someone decides to be the gift of life by signing up to be a registered organ and tissue donor.”
Shepherd said organ failure affects all races and classes and knows no boundaries. You can register to become a donor at bethegifttoday.com, at Tennessee Driver Services Centers or select county clerk offices.
“We are extremely excited to receive this donation,” said Gillis. “These computers will help our homeless and low-income population find jobs and learn new skills.”
Gillis has worked hard for the homeless. Last year Hunger First lost its home at Myrtle and East Center streets, but Gillis said nothing would stop his efforts, and he relocated to a commercial building at 1697 Lynn Garden Drive, about a half mile from the Virginia state line.
He says that in the face of adversity, his faith keeps him going. That kind of devotion to people in need is to be applauded, and supported.
Gillis has certainly earned all the help and support he can get in his efforts. You’ll find up-to-date information at facebook.com/hungerfirst. Help is always needed.
Here’s what it does with cash donations: “We use our donated funds to provide for utility bills, rent, gas coverage, assistance for people who are working, helping others with auto/travel assistance, laundromat cards, evictions, heating/cooling homes, electrical/gas needs, toiletry/hygiene product assistance, helping a family with their child’s needs, medical/prescription needs, and working to improve the overall betterment of one’s life.
“One of our core components needed to continue providing support to those in need comes from our donors and supporters. Recently, we have had several utility bill and rental assistance requests, totaling around $2,000 needed for emergency assistance. It is vital we help these families, and we are in need of your compassion, as your support and donations are indispensable to help us maintain our organization, our programs, and to help us provide the necessary assistance to those of low income, no income and who are homeless.”