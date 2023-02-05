Hunger First donation

Nick Shepherd, left, external affairs coordinator for Tennessee Donor Services, presents Hunger First Director Michael Gillis with hard drives and laptops.

 Contributed

When his mother died in a car accident in 2014, Michael Gillis dedicated his life to her cause of caring for those in need. Cindy Risk established Hunger First near downtown Kingsport as a no-questions-asked free food pantry and clothing closet with a warming station and hot meals for the homeless.

Gillis picked right up where his mother left off, and his cause is making waves — the latest with Tennessee Donor Services, a Nashville-based nonprofit health care organization that connects lifesaving organ, eye and tissue donations to the patients who need them. TDS has donated 50 computers, 40 CPUs and 10 laptops to Hunger First.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.