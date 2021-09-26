Someone employed by the taxpayers of Sullivan County allegedly made a recommendation several years ago to place a 17-year-old special education high school student in a room at then Sullivan Central High School and keep him there most of the school day with a sitter, under the pretense that he was being educated to his ability to learn, even to the point of allegedly producing false materials showing educational progress.
But there was no progress because the student was not being taught anything. A complaint filed by his parent states he was confined to a room, alone when the sitter left, where he even took lunches. There was no desk for the student or a teacher.
The sitter was not certified to teach.
As a result, the student’s mother went to a higher authority for help, and got it. Documents filed in Sullivan County Circuit Court state that according to the student’s individualized education program he was to be educated in a “special setting known as a comprehensive development classroom consisting of children with special needs, and taught by a certified special education teacher. This is to occur seven hours per day, 35 hours per week with breaks as needed.”
But a due process request filed by attorneys for the student and his mother said Sullivan County Schools placed him in a “break room” with two couches, one with a blanket, a sleeping mat and an exercise ball. There were no other children. Lunch was usually brought to the student, and he mostly slept on a couch with the blanket and with lights off.
“The sitter was inclined to leave him resting or sleeping for the day,” the document states.
The due process request also claims Sullivan County Schools was “masking” the student’s educational progress, that grades given to the student were not actually earned or even worked on.
“The lady who was giving him grades had never seen him in her classroom,” the mother alleged.
The due process document, upon which a subsequent settlement was based, said: “The whole situation denied him access to a teacher, peers, instruction, lunch with other students, the cafeteria, library science lab, extracurricular activities, field trips, and gym.” That broke state and federal special education requirements, the due process request alleged.
As a result, the mother took the situation to the state Department of Education and then the Comptroller of the Treasury office. Under a settlement signed last fall by then-Director of Schools David Cox, now retired, and two other school system officials, Sullivan County Schools agreed to provide specific special education services to the student, to make payments to a trust fund and attorneys, and pay for up to $50,000 in related services.
The school system is on track to pay some $225,000. The agreement specifies $113,750 in three installments: $37,916 provided in 2020; $37,917 this month; and another $37,917 next September.
You didn’t know about any of this last year because school officials didn’t tell you about it. It was all conducted behind closed doors. Said school board attorney Pat Hull when we asked for comment: “This involves a confidential matter, and I do not believe the press is entitled to information about it, nor do I think anything should be published about it.”
We beg to differ.
We believe the public is entitled to know of such incompetence in their schools and how much it cost the taxpayers. And we believe the public should know who was responsible for making that recommendation and who approved such horrible student treatment and what disciplinary action was taken as a result — if any.
