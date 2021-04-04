Sullivan County is nearing completion of a four-year, $140 million school renovation and construction program that funded major building projects in all three of the county’s school systems. Now, it’s Kingsport turn to pour tens of millions of dollars into its system.
The city received $45 million as part of the county’s school facilities program. That’s because Kingsport and Bristol residents also pay county taxes and so receive a share of bonds issued to pay for county school renovation and construction programs. But then, city residents have to help pay off those bonds with increased county taxes.
Kingsport used most of its share to build a $20 million regional science and technology center fronting Dobyns-Bennett High School, and to pay Sullivan County $20 million for North High School, which the county was abandoning to move its students into the new West Ridge High School.
The city intends to relocate students from Sevier Middle School to North, and convert Sevier into an elementary school for students now attending Jackson Elementary. That school would be closed. The city gains control of North this June and wants to move Sevier students into it at the start of the 2023 school year.
And so the city school system is proposing a $68.7 million project that Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said would allow work at most every school in the system. But the sticker shock for city taxpayers will likely be Sullivan North.
After paying $20 million for North, the city school district proposes to spend another $18 million renovating it. According to Spaces4Learning, which plans and creates high-quality educational facilities, the median cost of a new middle school is $242.96 per square foot, and the median middle school provides 174 square feet per student. With 822 students currently at Sevier, that translates into a $35 million cost to build a new school, versus $38 million the city will be investing in a 40-year-old building.
There are other factors to consider, including property acquisition and the difficulty in finding sufficient space for a large campus, but city taxpayers may question why renovations at North are projected to cost nearly as much as to buy it.
Another high-ticket item is replacing the roof at D-B, a cost estimated at $6.2 million. The funding also would pay for converting Sevier Middle into Jackson Elementary by the start of the 2024 school year, and would replace existing lighting with more energy-efficient lighting in most schools.
Already, school officials say, social media is buzzing about costs, and no wonder. This plan, with the $45 million spent on acquiring North and D-B’s expansion, totals $113.7 million, but there’s much more to be done.
The project doesn’t include repaving the parking area at North, renovations at D-B’s J. Fred Johnson Stadium, the possibility of closing Roosevelt and Kennedy elementary schools and building a new elementary school, and at some point, replacing Robinson Middle School. Then too, John Adams Elementary, which opened in 2009, is already at 96% capacity, and pending nearby housing developments will further drive up enrollment.
Kingsport taxpayers are facing sticker shock — again. Such things happen when long-range planning is either nonexistent or poorly executed. And sometimes you just have to take a step back and re-examine the plan.