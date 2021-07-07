Despite this region being soaked in history, there is no significant local history museum to capture and recite the significant history of Northeast Tennessee. But there are lots of smaller museums, including two that have just reopened and a new museum dedicated to Kingsport native and famed musician Ralph Blizard, a member of the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame.
Visiting them all requires more than a day, but what better time of year to appreciate and enjoy them?
The Ralph Blizard Museum is located in Blountville in the historic Anderson Townhouse and features scores of Blizard’s personal belongings and memorabilia provided by his family.
Blizard was born in Kingsport in 1918 and was an internationally recognized musician who first found fame after founding The Southern Ramblers in 1932, according to the Tennessee Arts Commission, which awarded him its Tennessee Folklife Heritage Award in 2003.
The Southern Ramblers led to more than 20 years of radio and concert performances, said Ed Bush, president of the Sullivan County Historical Association. In 1955, Blizard went to work for Eastman for 25 years, retiring in 1980 when he unpacked his fiddle. By 1982, he had formed The New Southern Ramblers and found fame again, earning a “reputation as that era’s finest interpreter of the long-bow style and repertory of Dickson County’s famous fiddler, Arthur Smith,” according to the Tennessee Arts Commission.
Blizard also made fiddles, and his work bench is featured in the museum, which is operated by the SCHA. Blizard died in 2004.
The Unicoi County Heritage Museum and Clinchfield Railroad Museum are ready to reopen their doors to the public. Both museums are housed at 529 Federal Hatchery Road in Erwin, and together feature 21 rooms of exhibits, including a special quilting room exhibit featuring hand-sewn quilts made by Unicoi County’s Betty Peterson.
Peterson, originally from North Carolina, learned to hand-sew quilts from her mother when she was 8 years old and has been carrying on the family tradition since. Besides the quilting exhibit, the museum also has a Blue Ridge Pottery exhibit, a history and war exhibit with an expanded World War II display, a country store exhibit, a large collection of Clinchfield Railroad artifacts and more. The museum will also have books, including some on the history of Unicoi County, for sale in the museum. The museums are open daily from 1-5 p.m.
Other local museums include the Hands On Discovery Center and children’s museum in Gray, Rocky Mount historic site in Piney Flats, the Reece Museum at ETSU, Knob Creek Historical Museum, the Museum at Mountain Home, Washington County History Museum, Boones Creek Historical Trust Museum, Chester Inn state historic site and museum and the Chuckey Museum at Jonesborough, the George L. Carter Railroad Museum at ETSU, and the Watauga Valley Railroad Museum at Jonesborough.