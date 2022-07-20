Symphony of the Mountains, under the direction of music director Cornelia Laemmli Orth, will bring ‘80 Years of Movie Music’ to the Allandale Mansion Amphitheatre on July 24. The orchestra will also perform the concert during its popular Symphony by the Lake event on July 23 in Wise, Virginia.
Seventy-six years ago a group of Kingsport musicians got together and founded a symphony. Now a fully professional and regional orchestra, Symphony of the Mountains launches its 2022-23 season this week with a three-state concert tour of a unique presentation.
Identical performances of 80 years of movie music will be presented Friday, July 22, from 5-9 p.m. at Blowing Rock, North Carolina; Saturday, July 23, at 8:15 p.m. at UVA Wise; and Sunday, July 24, at 7 p.m. at Allandale Mansion in Kingsport.
Bring a picnic and enjoy iconic and memorable film scores from eight decades of movie magic at all three locations. The symphony will regale the audience with music from film favorites such as “Star Wars,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “West Side Story,” “The Sound of Music” and many more. With patriotic selections, the orchestra will honor active military and veterans. Virtuoso trumpeter Chris Coletti, former Canadian Brass, joins the orchestra for this tour.
Tickets for the Blowing Rock event are $40. They are free for the performance at Wise and $20 for the Allandale concert. They may be purchased at SymphonyOfTheMountains.org.
A soloist, chamber musician, orchestral musician and assistant professor at Ithaca College School of Music, Coletti is comfortable in many musical styles. He has collaborated with a broad spectrum of musicians, ranging from the Metropolitan Opera Brass and New York Philharmonic Principal Brass to Quincy Jones, Carlos Santana, Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine.
The theme of this year’s Symphony of the Mountains season is “Our Appalachian Mountain Home.” In addition to single tickets, season ticket packages are available through the symphony office at 423-392-8423. Tickets are also on sale for the opening fall concert, “Appalachian Joy: Béla Fleck with Symphony of the Mountains,” on Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport. Tickets are $35.
Other events include “From Scotland to Appalachia,” Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City. The symphony celebrates the many Scots/Irish settlers of the Appalachian region with Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony No. 3 at the new Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City. Tickets are $35 for that event. The program will open with Beethoven’s 5th Piano Concerto (The Emperor) featuring pianist Tatiana Tessman. Mendelssohn’s Symphony will be repeated in a free concert at the Kingsport Farmers Market on Oct. 23 at 3 p.m.
On Dec. 3, “By The Fireside” will be presented at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center. Tickets are $35. It will follow on Dec. 4 with the same performance at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts.
The Symphony of the Mountains is unmatched in this region for the quality and depth of its performances, and is only made possible by your support.
