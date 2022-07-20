Symphony of the Mountains

Symphony of the Mountains, under the direction of music director Cornelia Laemmli Orth, will bring ‘80 Years of Movie Music’ to the Allandale Mansion Amphitheatre on July 24. The orchestra will also perform the concert during its popular Symphony by the Lake event on July 23 in Wise, Virginia.

 Earl Neikirk

Seventy-six years ago a group of Kingsport musicians got together and founded a symphony. Now a fully professional and regional orchestra, Symphony of the Mountains launches its 2022-23 season this week with a three-state concert tour of a unique presentation.

Identical performances of 80 years of movie music will be presented Friday, July 22, from 5-9 p.m. at Blowing Rock, North Carolina; Saturday, July 23, at 8:15 p.m. at UVA Wise; and Sunday, July 24, at 7 p.m. at Allandale Mansion in Kingsport.

