Contrary to conspiracy theorists, no investigation has demonstrated organized fraud in the last presidential election. None. Zero. But the integrity of the U.S. election process remains under scrutiny, as has been the case since computerized voting machines were introduced.
Why? Because the public clearly does not understand that individual voting machines cannot be electronically accessed nor software tampered with when they are not part of a network. Without that understanding, there is unfounded suspicion.
There has been a general cry for a return to paper ballots, and Sullivan County has heard it and is responding. Beginning with the May primary election, new voting machines that use paper ballots will be in use in the county.
Using paper may sound antiquated, but the consensus among election security experts is that nothing else provides the needed reliability, security and transparency, says the National Election Defense Coalition. “Durable, voter marked paper ballots are appropriate technology for public elections. Hand counted paper ballots are considered the gold standard of democratic elections,” the coalition says.
While paper is being reintroduced, the ballots will not be isolated from digital management.
The Sullivan County Commis-sion approved Election Administrator Jason Booher’s request to buy new voting machines after the county Election Commission, a bipartisan group, voted unanimously to make the change and send a request to the County Commis-sion for funding. Booher said election officials have been looking at the need for new voting equipment for about five years.
Current machines have been in use for 16 years, well past their life expectancy. The Election Commission had not acted sooner due to a lack of vendors. There used to be only two certified vendors, and the commission was reluctant to purchase new equipment during a time when it was clear the technology was in flux. As well, members didn’t want to buy a system that could be considered obsolete in a year or two, Booher said.
But there now are five certified vendors, and that competition has brought prices down. The purchase was bid, and the county is using the vendor that provided the current machines since it will take the old machines in trade and give the county a discount.
With the new machines, registered voters will hand over their driver’s license or state-issued ID card so that its bar code can be scanned, verifying the identity of the voter. The voter will receive a piece of paper with a QR code that will be read by equipment that will custom-print a ballot that the voter takes into the booth to mark with a pen. The completed ballot will be sent through a scanner, then dropped into a lockbox.
Electronics will still be involved in the process, but that’s unavoidable. The days of hand counting paper ballots are in the past, as are mechanical voting machines. But this process is more reliable, and if there is a recount it will use hand-marked ballots. It’s a good step forward by the county Election Commis-sion and should be appreciated.