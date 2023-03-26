All states offer specialty license plates promoting special interest and professional organizations, colleges and universities, branches of the military and other subjects. Tennessee has 180 such plates because all it takes to get one is 1,000 orders.
There are plates for Tennessee sororities and fraternities, clubs, sports teams, military awards, service in wars and various locations, and even park venues such as Dollywood. But other than East Tennessee State University, there are no specialty plates promoting Northeast Tennessee.
Kingsport hopes to correct that.
Kingsport is asking the public for preorders to establish a specialty license plate for Bays Mountain Park. If the city is able to get 1,000 orders, the state will authorize production of the plates. To date, about 100 plates have been preordered, city officials say.
The proposed license plate shows a red and orange sunrise coming over a blue, forested Bays Mountain, essentially the park’s logo. If the license plates are produced, they will be completed within four to six months. The plates will then be shipped to the Sullivan County Clerk’s Office, and those who bought a plate will be notified that it is ready for pickup.
The cost to preorder a license plate is $35, and those wishing to buy one can do so by going to tinyurl.com/mrrpywmd and clicking on “create account” at bottom right. All funds raised will directly benefit improvements, events, projects and maintenance at the park.
It’s well past time that Kingsport and Bays Mountain Park took advantage of the state’s specialty program to promote the park and raise money at the same time. But the plate design could use some work.
As presented, it shows the Bays Mountain logo of the mountain and trees, but the only text on the plate is “Friends of Bays.”
If you’re a resident, it might inspire you to think of Bays Mountain, and if you do, you well know there’s a park there, one of the best in the state.
But if you’re not from these parts you will have no clue what that means.
You’ll guess it points to some site or organization in Tennessee, but you won’t know what, or where.
We suggest leaving the logo art but adding necessary information such as “Bays Mtn. Park, Kingsport.” That’s not so long that it can’t be seen from a following vehicle.
And adding “Kingsport” locates the park, and also incentivizes city residents who aren’t members of the “Friends of Bays Mountain” organization to buy a plate.