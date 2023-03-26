Bays Mountain license plate

The state of Tennessee will produce this Bays Mountain specialty license plate if the park can generate at least 1,000 orders. 

 Contributed photo

All states offer specialty license plates promoting special interest and professional organizations, colleges and universities, branches of the military and other subjects. Tennessee has 180 such plates because all it takes to get one is 1,000 orders.

There are plates for Tennessee sororities and fraternities, clubs, sports teams, military awards, service in wars and various locations, and even park venues such as Dollywood. But other than East Tennessee State University, there are no specialty plates promoting Northeast Tennessee.

