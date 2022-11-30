Should you be forced to recognize a personal fiction that someone creates for themselves? The Sullivan County Commission doesn’t think so and is to be commended for voting in support of state legislation to exempt a class of public employees from any such requirement.
The bill would allow schools and teachers to refuse to recognize “preferred pronouns” some students assign themselves. It will protect them from civil liability.
“It protects teachers from being required to use the preferred pronouns that is seeming to infiltrate our young people right now,” said Sullivan County Commissioner Jessica Means, the resolution’s sponsor.
The commission voted 22-0 in support of the resolution, with two commissioners absent. The bill would prevent teachers from being fired, reprimanded or sued if they use pronouns consistent with a “student’s biological sex as shown on the student’s birth certificate.”
State Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, hopes to persuade other counties to sign on in support.
The Tennessee House of Representatives approved a version of the bill in its session earlier this year, but it died in a Senate committee.
The Tennessee General Assembly’s Fiscal Review Committee stated that “the requirements of this legislation could be in violation of Title IX and the U.S. Department of Education policies and could jeopardize annual federal funding.”
Hulsey said he only came to the meeting to observe but answered questions commissioners had about the resolution. He said he recently heard from a teacher who works in Kingsport who said they were “either going to get fired or they were going to have to quit.”
“I’m hoping other counties follow suit. If not we’re in jeopardy of being in jeopardy,” Hulsey said.
Commissioner Zane Vanover said he is a former teacher and he believes the bill would help the local school systems and the state as a whole.
“It’s not acceptable for the students telling the teachers what they should be called,” Vanover said.
Dr. Jordan Peterson, a Canadian clinical psychologist, notes that there are some 70 different sets of pronouns to “hypothetically describe people who don’t fit anywhere on the gender spectrum” and says no one should be compelled to use them in addressing “persons confused as to whether they are a man or a woman. And scientifically, with rare biological exception, that’s all there is.”
Peterson believes this is an issue of free speech.
We agree.
Forcing people to say words that have been created for ideological purposes is an abuse of power.