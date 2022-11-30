Should you be forced to recognize a personal fiction that someone creates for themselves? The Sullivan County Commission doesn’t think so and is to be commended for voting in support of state legislation to exempt a class of public employees from any such requirement.

The bill would allow schools and teachers to refuse to recognize “preferred pronouns” some students assign themselves. It will protect them from civil liability.

