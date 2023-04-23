A typical proposal to a board of directors is as complete as the presenter can make it with all potential questions answered so that board members need only evaluate and decide.
It will be based on extensive research and organized sequentially with adequate information.
That’s a sharp contrast to proposals that may come before local political bodies, often out of the blue, followed by chaos due to inadequate research — an example being a proposed 4% hotel/motel tax for Sullivan County.
The proposal came up at the Sullivan County Commission’s April 13 work session and was discussed again with no vote taken at the commission’s April 20 business meeting.
When presented April 13, commissioners got conflicting information about what was legal and what was not and whether it would hurt local businesses, residents and county tax coffers overall. The resolution is co-sponsored by Commissioners Zane Vanover, Mark Ireson, Travis Ward, Joyce Crosswhite, Jessica Means and Sam Jones. With that many supporters, you’d think they would have had their ducks in a row, so to speak.
Vanover said the intent is to provide additional funding for tourism. Whether tourism needs additional funding and specifically for what purposes was not addressed. But Aaron Earhart, who oversees a campground owned by his family near Bristol Motor Speedway, argued against the tax as possibly driving short-term business to Virginia and Bristol Motor Speedway race dates to Nashville.
“We’ve charged the same price for camping for 20 years,” Earhart said, adding that his family business absorbed a 5% Bristol, Tennessee, hotel-motel tax but won’t be able to absorb a 4% county levy on top of that, and would pass it along to campers.
“I can’t keep doing that,” Earhart said. “I don’t have the answer, but I don’t think this is it.”
Alicia Phelps, executive director of the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association, which serves an eight-county region, said her group wants to facilitate discussion among stakeholders on the matter.
She said tourists spend about $303 million annually in Sullivan County, which works out to about $27,000 a day, and that without tourism each resident of the county would have to pay about $370 more a year in local taxes to keep the current level of services.
She said the group spends about $100,000 marketing the region’s tourism.
Visit Kingsport Executive Director Frank Lett told the commission that the most the county could do is pass a 1% tax since Kingsport already has a 7% rate, while Bristol’s is 5% and Johnson City’s is 7%. A 4% county tax coupled with Kingsport’s 7% would “bust the 8% cap,” which is stipulated in Tennessee law, he said.
However, County Attorney Dan Street said the law, which was amended in 2021, doesn’t seem to have that past language in it anymore. Street said it also is unclear if the county could levy a 4% percent hotel-motel tax outside the city limits or a 1% tax inside the city limits.
“It appears Sullivan can adopt a 4% tax regardless of what the cities have,” Street said.
Commissioner Joe Carr suggested an outside-city only levy of 4%.
If would be useful if such proposals demonstrated a bit more professionalism so that such questions would already have answers. The proposal could apparently come to a floor vote next month, which doesn’t leave much time to find them.