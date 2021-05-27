Sullivan County General Sessions Judge Klyne Lauderback will end a distinguished career upon retirement June 30. County residents are fortunate that on the same day a highly qualified member of the bar will take his chair.
Teresa Nelson, assistant district attorney for more than 22 years, was appointed by the Sullivan County Commission to serve out the remainder of Lauderback’s term, which expires Aug. 31, 2022.
Prior to joining the DA’s office, Nelson was in private practice, and her areas of practice included defense law. With her deep experience as a prosecutor in the county including 15 years handling major felony prosecutions, she has worked both sides of the bench, making her highly qualified to fill this important position.
General Sessions Court Division 1 “is the gatekeeper,” Nelson said. “It is where the vast majority of our cases originate. They will see the general sessions judge, and they will either move on to criminal court or they will be handled in general sessions court. And it is very important that the person who sits on that bench be able to listen to the cases, assess the cases, know the law, be able to make tough decisions, in tough environments.”
That Nelson, one of three who sought and were nominated for the job, won in the first round of voting with 20 votes of 23 commissioners present is a demonstration of the respect commissioners have in her abilities.
Nelson’s experience also includes service as an instructor and adjunct professor at the college level and for local law enforcement agencies.
“I can say as a prosecutor, yes, we are attorneys. But a job as a prosecutor is uniquely different than any other law job. And the reason is because when you’re hired as a lawyer to represent someone, you are to advocate for that client, that is the job. As a prosecutor, our role is different,” Nelson said.
“Our role is to seek justice, and justice can take many forms. Justice is to speak for victims. Justice is to prosecute those who violate the law, and to seek the appropriate punishment. But justice also can mean recognizing when someone hasn’t violated the law. And it means standing up and saying ‘No, we’re not going to do this.’ As a prosecutor, that’s what you’re supposed to do.
“You’re supposed to be able to not only prosecute people who commit criminal law violations. You’re also supposed to protect the rights of those who are accused. It doesn’t mean turning a blind eye and advocating for a particular side without considering the other side. It means looking at both sides. And it means standing up for the rights of the victims, but also for the rights of the accused.”
Judge Lauderback leaves large shoes. Teresa Nelson is prepared to fill them.