Jonesborough Flea Market

The Appalachian Producers Cooperative has asked Sullivan County for funding to help build a regional meat processing plant near the Jonesborough Flea Market in Telford, above. County officials said they will continue to hold talks concerning the request.

Sullivan County commissioners receive all manner of funding requests from organizations operating in the county including emergency services agencies such as volunteer fire departments.

If and when it is able to meet all of those requests, it might considering giving money it collects from county taxpayers to projects in other counties. But it’s not there yet and likely never will be, which is why it should turn down a request for money to build a meat processing plant near Jonesborough in Washington County.

