The Appalachian Producers Cooperative has asked Sullivan County for funding to help build a regional meat processing plant near the Jonesborough Flea Market in Telford, above. County officials said they will continue to hold talks concerning the request.
Sullivan County commissioners receive all manner of funding requests from organizations operating in the county including emergency services agencies such as volunteer fire departments.
If and when it is able to meet all of those requests, it might considering giving money it collects from county taxpayers to projects in other counties. But it’s not there yet and likely never will be, which is why it should turn down a request for money to build a meat processing plant near Jonesborough in Washington County.
We agree with James P. Watson Jr. of Kingsport who, in a recent letter to the editor, said in so many words that the county has no business investing in this venture. “Washington County has approved $2 million toward the construction of the plant, which is their business since it will benefit Washington County through taxes from sales and employment of 26 employees who will work there. But the plant will in no way benefit Sullivan County,” Watson wrote.
Certainly it will be of benefit to farmers in this county and others regionally. But this isn’t the same kind of project as is, for example, Tri-Cities Airport Aerospace Park where contributing counties will each receive revenue as the park expands.
The project is laudable. It’s the creation of a recently formed farm cooperative, the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, which is owned by its members. It wants to invest $10 million to build the state-of-the-art, USDA inspected meat processing facility to increase profits for members.
Lexy Close, program director for the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council, which is assisting the project, said that “For every dollar that someone spends at the grocery store on food, the average amount that the farmer gets is only 14 cents. So, farmers are going to be able to make a premium for their cattle and therefore, more money. But also it’s going to allow the facility to sell very affordable beef because there are no middlemen.”
That means that local farmers will be processing meat closer to home, which allows them to sell at less cost to local grocers and restaurants. That’s a benefit to local consumers.
Officials with the co-op came to the Sullivan County Commission in December and gave a presentation on the plant, asking for funding from the commission without specifying an amount. Mike Southerland, president of the co-op, said the plant will be available for Sullivan County farmers to use. And anyone else, from any county.
If they so choose, Sullivan County residents might also benefit from a new restaurant or local business in Johnson City. But that doesn’t mean they should help build it.