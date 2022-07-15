The Tennessee primary and Sullivan County General Election is several weeks away, but early voting begins July 15. We encourage eligible voters to be heard in this election, though it offers what might be called a “slow” ballot, with only a few contested races and little in the way of political excitement.
Turnout for the May party primary elections in Sullivan County was disappointing. A total of 12,931 people voted in that election. Out of approximately 105,000 registered voters, only 12.3% of those eligible to vote actually did.
Sullivan County’s registered voters can do better. Sullivan County’s registered voters should do better.
Voters may cast their early ballots beginning at 9 a.m. July 15 at the Sullivan County Election Commission offices at 3258 Highway 126 in Blountville, the Civic Auditorium at 1550 Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport, or the Slater Community Center at 325 McDowell St. in Bristol.
Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 15 and 9 a.m. to noon July 16; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18-22; 9 a.m. to noon July 23 and July 30; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 25-29.
Election Day is Aug. 4 and polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters in the Republican primary will have an easy time of it with but one candidate for each office on the ballot, except for a city school board seat in Bristol’s west district where there is no candidate.
Democrats will have three candidates for governor; otherwise, one or no candidates for other offices.
On the county general election ballot are two circuit court judges, chancellor, criminal court judge and district attorney, all unopposed.
Then, we have some races. There are three candidates for county mayor. Incumbent Republican Richard Venable faces independent candidates Val George and Bobby Weaver.
In county commission races, there are only two. In both the Seventh and Ninth districts, three candidates are running for two seats. Otherwise, all other commission races are uncontested with the same number of candidates as are running.
That would seem to indicate that residents are happy with the decisions of the county commission, though there have been plenty of disagreements.
To determine if you are registered and your address is current, visit the Sullivan County Election Commission’s website at scelect.org. You may click on an application where you list your county of residence, name and year of birth for a voter registration lookup and absentee by-mail ballot status.
Exercise your right to vote. Let your voice be heard. It matters.