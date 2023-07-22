PETWORKS sign
File photo

When the Sullivan County Commission’s Budget Committee voted against any funding in its new operating budget for Petworks Animal Services in Kingsport, commissioners said the Kingsport shelter shouldn’t receive funding because the county operates its own shelter. Not true.

The county does not operate a county shelter. It operates a Blountville shelter, which doesn’t pick up stray animals in Kingsport, the county’s major population center, despite that Kingsport residents pay for that county shelter through their county taxes. In fact, Kingsport provides 61% of the county’s budget.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you