When the Sullivan County Commission’s Budget Committee voted against any funding in its new operating budget for Petworks Animal Services in Kingsport, commissioners said the Kingsport shelter shouldn’t receive funding because the county operates its own shelter. Not true.
The county does not operate a county shelter. It operates a Blountville shelter, which doesn’t pick up stray animals in Kingsport, the county’s major population center, despite that Kingsport residents pay for that county shelter through their county taxes. In fact, Kingsport provides 61% of the county’s budget.
Kingsport has more residents than the rest of the county and its cities combined, and therefore, the most stray animals. The city should be the county’s first priority for animal control services. Instead, county commissioners ignore Kingsport’s need for such services, forcing the city to turn to Petworks.
Note too, that a majority of Sullivan County commissioners represent all or parts of Kingsport — 13 of the 24 commissioners. Yet, though they rely on Kingsport voters to support them, they are not attuned to Kingsport’s needs. If they were, some level of funding for Petworks would have been provided, even if not the $75,000 given last year, or the $50,000 that just one of seven commissioners on the county’s Budget Committee, Gary Stidham, requested.
“I’m not giving them any funding,” County Commissioner Joyce Crosswhite said. “They also don’t pick up any animals outside the city,” Crosswhite added, apparently forgetting that nor does the county pick up any animals inside the city, in which case city residents should get a rebate on their county property taxes used to fund the Blountville shelter, which Ms. Crosswite represents.
And so, Petworks must now look elsewhere for financial support. We have no doubt where some of that money will come from — rural residents in the county who love animals and want to help them, even if their commissioners do not.
Likely, most of that shortfall will come from city residents who fully elect, or help elect county commissioners who in this case at least won’t speak for them on the County Commission. Indeed, Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said in May that the city may be open to looking at additional funding for Petworks as midyear budget adjustments are made.
Michelle Watts, executive director for Petworks, said the organization will continue to look at other ways to fund programming and operations.
“The lack of funding from the county means that we continue to work hard to fundraise and apply for more grants,” Watts said. “Thankfully, the community members in Kingsport and Sullivan County have been very supportive of Petworks and will help get us through this challenge.”
Ms. Watts said earlier that there is room for two shelters in the county.
“I hope both shelters can work together because it’s a large county, and it’s going to take both shelters to do it,” Watts said. “We need to keep building those relationships, mend fences and leave the past in the past and move forward.”
No doubt, the shelters will continue to work well together. So will animal lovers who follow the need. The lack of cooperation comes from our elected representatives, something to keep in mind next time commissioners go looking for votes.