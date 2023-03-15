Observation Knob Park map
Observation Knob Park’s 50-year lease with the Tennessee Valley Authority expires in two years, at which time — or sooner — Sullivan County should pull the plug as the park’s operator. But at the least, it should provide a one-year notice for the benefit of park users.

In addition to a need for expensive, large-scale electrical repairs, the park has been monopolized by year-round users and has been a headache for the county, which has failed to keep it in repair. The park is located on South Holston Lake at the extreme end of the county surrounded by private recreational venues, and except for the past several years, has operated at a loss.

