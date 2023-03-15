Observation Knob Park’s 50-year lease with the Tennessee Valley Authority expires in two years, at which time — or sooner — Sullivan County should pull the plug as the park’s operator. But at the least, it should provide a one-year notice for the benefit of park users.
In addition to a need for expensive, large-scale electrical repairs, the park has been monopolized by year-round users and has been a headache for the county, which has failed to keep it in repair. The park is located on South Holston Lake at the extreme end of the county surrounded by private recreational venues, and except for the past several years, has operated at a loss.
Last fall, seasonal campers were upset that park management was fulfilling its responsibility to generate more revenue by converting some number of seasonal sites to daily sites. They complained that they were being forced out of their homes. Some rent a specific site seasonally (April through October) but leave their campers on site all year by paying rates far cheaper then typical rent, notwithstanding on a beautiful lake. Daily campers have long complained that some seasonal campers “aren’t camping. They are living there like a trailer park.”
Park Director Chris Ihrke told the Observation Knob Committee of the Sullivan County Commission last year about changes made to the park to increase revenue, including converting some seasonal sites to daily use.
A site generating $1,295 as a seasonal site is expected to more than double that income as a daily site, something the TVA is encouraging. A standard seasonal site generates $180 per month. Converted to daily, it would earn $35 a day or more than $1,000 per month. Lakefront season sites bring in $270 per month April through October.
As this year’s season opening nears, members of the commission’s Administrative Committee said they do not believe the park is viable going forward due to needed electrical upgrades, estimated to cost up to a half million dollars. The panel voted unanimously to remove all funding from the park effective with the next fiscal budget July 1.
The park has produced enough revenue the last two years to pay for itself and is budgeted to do so again this year, but historically the park has mostly operated at a break-even point, or a loss, providing benefit to only a relative handful of users from the county’s population, those who are from the county that is. County Mayor Richard Venable has sole decision-making authority over park operations, but terminating the TVA lease would require a full commission vote.
That may come at the next commission meeting, forcing the TVA to find another operator, which could shut the park down immediately. At this late date, that would be unfair to campers who have made arrangements at the park to begin camping shortly. With minimal electrical repairs, the park can operate at a profit for another year, and that’s what the county should do.
Ihrke told the commissioners he had bids for electrical repairs needed immediately to resolve issues cited in a recent inspection. Ihrke said the work could be done for $18,000 and the park could open for the 2023 season.
Last month Venable sent a letter to the occupants of 178 seasonal sites notifying them to vacate the park by March 15. That notice also said 88 seasonal spots would be available through a public lottery, under guidelines approved by the TVA, for the 2023 season. which begins April 1. That lottery was set for on or about April 1, with March 20 as the start date for the submission of lottery applications.
Commissioners could vote Wednesday to terminate the lease with TVA, but it would be inconsiderate and unreasonable to do so.
The commission should provide a one-year notice of that intent and plan to budget the park to operate this season.