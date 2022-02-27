We reported last month that Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Vance had filed a “work-in-progress” resolution to help safeguard dogs and cats by “holding people accountable and defending helpless animals that can’t defend themselves.”
It would appear our furry friends need more help than they’ll get from county commissioners. When Vance brought the resolution up at the Feb. 18 commission meeting, members turned a blind eye and deaf ear. Vance asked for suggestions and input on the draft resolution, but he got the cold shoulder. The resolution was tabled by a majority of the commission without comment or debate.
When that occurs, when a majority of the County Commission votes in unison to remove a resolution from its midst, it’s because the matter has already been debated but out of public view, contrary to the spirit if not the letter of state law. It usually means there’s some political factor that members don’t want to publicly discuss.
So what might that be?
Vance told us that he had the subject brought to his attention by the sheriff’s office and workers and board members for the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County. His resolution, co-sponsored by Commissioner John Gardner, asks the Sullivan County Commission to adopt a list of care standards “to ensure that our precious animals are cared for” and states “establishing regulations for standards in animal care ... is a step in improving the quality of life for dogs, cats and animals and promoting safe neighborhoods and a positive quality of life for citizens and visitors.”
Hard to argue against that. But commissioners don’t want to discuss the resolution at all.
The guidelines attached to the resolution, Vance said, are just a boilerplate starting point provided as an example of what some other counties in the state have adopted. He said he would meet with the county attorney, animal shelter board and the sheriff to discuss enforcement.
Some of the provisions would fine those leaving animals outside without adequate shelter in extreme heat, cold or severe weather; chaining or restraining dogs then leaving them unattended; and keeping a nuisance animal that makes excessive noise or disrupts the peace of nearby residents. Those are issues throughout the county that need to be addressed.
Commissioner Mark Hutton, who moved to table the resolution, said it lacks enforcement and funding information and “could have used additional communication between involved parties.”
Is not the County Commission an involved party? Why then does Hutton — and apparently most of the rest of the commission — have no interest in discussing the resolution publicly? Do they not understand that the proposed resolution is simply a starting point for conversation and investigation?
We encourage Commissioner Vance to continue to advance the resolution. We have no doubt that the public at large supports his efforts.