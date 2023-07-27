Recently in this space we were highly critical of the Sullivan County Commission’s failure to meet its responsibility to operate a countywide animal shelter by confining that activity to its Blountville shelter, which does not provide animal control services to the city of Kingsport.
That’s not the only political disconnect between county government and Kingsport this year alone.
Another is the snub to regionalism. Northeast Tennessee Hub (NETNHub) was created last year by some of our major employers, who funded it with more than a million dollars, to unite the region into a single economic development force.
When the idea was floated, the region’s political entities said they were on board. But when push came to shove as the initiative progressed this year, the Sullivan County Commission walked away, pledging to abandon NETNHub while continuing its own development program called NETWORKS.
It was a kick in the teeth to the county’s major city, which long has worked for a single, stronger entity to create jobs and growth. The Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership — the economic development arm for Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties — merged with NETNHub to begin the process of unifying the region into one voice.
But NETWORKS defaulted and the Sullivan County Commission rejected regionalism, denying any support or funding for NETNHub.
Then there’s the Kingsport Justice Center, a building co-owned by the city and county. It was constructed in Kingsport in the late 1980s and houses the Kingsport Police Department and work space for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, as well as county courtrooms, offices for county judges who preside there and court support staff, as well as court clerk offices.
It’s in need of updates, including two new courtrooms on the second floor and a new security checkpoint. Last year, the Sullivan County Commission agreed, approving a resolution to provide $2.6 million as its share of the cost. But the project can’t begin until the funding is in hand.
Kingsport is ready to issue a bond. As to the county, the best County Mayor Richard Venable can do is: “We will be issuing a bond sometime in the near future.” Venable said the county is looking at the market and economy before issuing a bond, and that there are other county projects that need to be addressed as well.
“We have several other projects we’re working on and trying to plan to put them all in one bond,” Venable said.
What projects? How much will they cost? The county knew last year that the Justice Center expansion project was on the calendar for this year, so why haven’t these decisions been made? The longer the project is delayed, the more it will cost.
This cavalier attitude of working with the city for the betterment of city and county residents, and near constant sniping from some commissioners who want nothing to do with Kingsport despite that it provides the county more than half its revenue, has been ongoing for decades. Isn’t it time to end it?