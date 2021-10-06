With great sadness and hearts still heavy, members of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office will next May during National Police Week recognize the sacrifices of 13 officers who died in the line of duty, two more than during this year’s ceremony.
To be etched upon the memorial standing in front of department headquarters at Blountville will be the names of Deputy Sheriff Roger Mitchell and Detective Sgt. Josh Stewart. Both died in the line of duty, Mitchell on Aug. 24 and Stewart on Sept. 27, lives taken by an uncommon enemy but one just as deadly.
Deputy Mitchell and Sgt. Stewart could have avoided the threat that took their lives. Instead, they willingly joined the ranks of the unsung front-line heroes who work every day to protect their fellow citizens, and they paid the ultimate price for that sacrifice. They died of complications related to COVID-19.
Stewart joined the sheriff’s department in 2008 as a corrections officer. He later moved to the patrol division and eventually the criminal investigations division and was promoted to sergeant a year ago.
The department cited Stewart as “a friend to many here at the SCSO. He was known for being loyal and dependable, with a sense of humor that kept us laughing. When responding to calls, he was often able to de-escalate a tense situation simply by his calm presence and ability to put people at ease. The impact of this loss cannot be measured.”
Stewart, the second member of the department to die of COVID within the past two months, leaves behind a wife and two children.
Mitchell died of COVID Aug. 24 while assigned to the transportation division. He was described as a loving, selfless and supportive son, husband, father, grandfather and brother who always put others first. He was previously employed by Kingsport Press for 33 years and R&R Donnelley for six years. He leaves a wife and a son.
These two heroes are among the many who have lost their lives on the front lines of the battle against the pandemic. They include health care support workers such as orderlies but also teachers, cooks, those who deal with the poor, who keep hospitals clean, and who stock the shelves at the grocery store — anyone whose job puts them in contact with others who may infect them, too many for individual recognition but enough that they also are to be remembered and recognized.
A single monument dedicated to Healthcare Heroes who gave their lives in the pandemic should be erected in the area of Kingsport’s Veterans Memorial Park, where city residents may go to remember their loved ones who died in the service of and to others.
We encourage you to get your Healthcare Hero yard sign and demonstrate your personal support of our real-life heroes. The signs are available at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce or by contacting Stephanie Hernandez at shernandez@kingsportchamber.org or Justin Hartsell at jhartsell@kingsportchamber.org. The chamber’s office is at 400 Clinchfield St., Suite 100; phone, (423) 392-8800.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.