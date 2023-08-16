Commission meeting sheriff

Sullivan County Commissioners Gary Stidham, left, Joe Carr, middle, and Hunter Locke, background, listen to Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy talk about his concerns about employee recruitment and retention.

Without immediate access to salary histories of particular classes of county employees, it’s difficult to make decisions on pay increases. Also useful in such calculations are current pay rates for the same class of employees in nearby jurisdictions because the market, not employers, sets the value of public employees.

Thus, some Sullivan County commissioners may have been at a loss when Commissioner Gary Stidham presented a surprise resolution proposing that uniformed sheriff’s department officers receive a raise under the budget that went into effect July 1.

