Sullivan County Commissioners Gary Stidham, left, Joe Carr, middle, and Hunter Locke, background, listen to Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy talk about his concerns about employee recruitment and retention.
Without immediate access to salary histories of particular classes of county employees, it’s difficult to make decisions on pay increases. Also useful in such calculations are current pay rates for the same class of employees in nearby jurisdictions because the market, not employers, sets the value of public employees.
Thus, some Sullivan County commissioners may have been at a loss when Commissioner Gary Stidham presented a surprise resolution proposing that uniformed sheriff’s department officers receive a raise under the budget that went into effect July 1.
“We have this in front of us now, and we’re going to have to deal with it over the next year,” Stidham said. “We’re going to need to take this on.”
Cannot this wait another year? It could. But more damage will be done to public safety, Stidham said.
Commissioners asked Stidham why the pay discrepancy was brought up after the budget was approved in June. Stidham said the county approved its budget early while other counties then passed tax increases and boosted pay for their law enforcement agencies.
“Unbeknownst to us, they did a lot of pay raises in their budgets,” Stidham said. “That’s put us underneath, way underneath, those current offices, whether it be Kingsport, Carter County, all those other ones. We’re behind the eight-ball now. We’re one of the lowest-paying counties.”
Currently, Sullivan County deputies start at $38,521 annually. Kingsport officers start at $42,120; Washington County deputies at $42,940; Greene County deputies at $40,435; Hawkins County pays $34,000; and Carter County, $38,304. Tennessee Highway Patrolmen start at $65,000, which has drawn some deputies and officers out of local agencies.
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy had earlier appeared before commissioners to alert them of the discrepancy in pay between his department and other surrounding law enforcement agencies. Cassidy told commissioners at that time that Sullivan County was among the lowest paid law enforcement agencies in the region. That was before other jurisdictions increased reimbursements to keep trained officers from going elsewhere and to attract recruits.
Commissioner Hershel Glover raised another issue: “If we’re going to do it for one (increase compensation) we’re going to do it for all. And if I have to vote for a tax increase then so be it.”
Commissioner Dwight King agreed. He said giving one group a pay raise would be unfair to other employees throughout the county. He said everyone is important.
“We’ve tried this before and, if you’re not equal to everybody in Sullivan County, it’s not going to work,” he said. “It doesn’t work.”
But some county employees are not equal to others. If you go to work every day with a handgun on your hip to protect yourself, and to protect us, you’re in a class quite distinct from every other county employee.
Our deputies deserve, and should receive compensation at a competitive rate.