At this point it is not possible to resolve the access problem to West Ridge High School before it opens Aug. 9. Due to the Sullivan County Commission’s intransigence, more than 1,900 students plus teachers and other school staff will arrive at about the same time on that Monday to a new campus where most won’t know their way around, all on a secondary road where buses can hardly make a turn. It has the makings of a train wreck.
At the least, commissioners must do what they can in the name of public safety to help alleviate the situation, and they have that opportunity.
The required new access road from Airport Parkway to the school’s front entrance on Lynn Road cannot possibly be built in time. There is no choice but to access the school from Browder Road to Lynn Road, Jericho Drive to Lynn Road or from Shipley Ferry Road to Lynn Road.
No doubt, other attempts to manage traffic and promote safety will be developed before school opens including using law enforcement to help with traffic. But bottom line, hundreds of vehicles, coming and going, will be jammed onto roads that must be made as ready as they can be.
The county highway department is helping by widening as much of Lynn Road as it can outside of a lack of right-of-way. That’s not good enough. Every inch of these roads must be reinforced and widened sufficiently to allow buses to make safe turns and traffic to pass.
The school board has voted to request the County Commission allow it to spend $300,000 to purchase 8.2 acres of property across Lynn Road from West Ridge, which would cover the lack of right-of-way and allow the highway department to widen Lynn Road as well as possibly allow for another access from the school to Jericho Drive.
Commissioners have denied the school board from using its own funds for such a purchase on three previous occasions. There was no justification for taking this necessary step then, and there is none now. It won’t cost the commission a penny from its budget. The money is available as surplus school funds.
“Mr. Chairman, we need to own this property. This should have been done a long time ago,” school board member Michael Hughes told Chairman Randall Jones at the board’s last work session. It was and is the commission’s responsibility and not that of the school board to buy the necessary property and build the necessary road to the new school, Hughes said.
We charge commissioners to approve this request. They created this mess, and they had best get off their high horses and do something about it.