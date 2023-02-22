In the many years that regional economic development has been discussed in and out of boardrooms throughout Northeast Tennessee, one roadblock constantly reared its ugly head.
The issue was how to win support from political entities often at odds with one another, in order to advance the region as a single economic force to the benefit of all.
At base, it was and remains an argument over turf — the kind of short-sighted, parochial view that is never in the best interests of the majority. It became clear the approach would best come from the business community when Eastman Chairman and CEO Mark Costa issued a challenge for the region to come together to promote economic development.
Soon after, the area’s two leading economic development organizations — the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership (NTREP) and NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership — committed to the concept, creating a memorandum of understanding key to which was the concept of a regional hub.
NTREP’s board approved the memo. NETWORKS sabotaged it. When the NETWORKS board met to consider the memo, out of the blue came a plan of which NTREP had no knowledge where NETWORKS would put itself in charge of that regional effort. It was called the October Surprise, and NTREP was not pleased; nor were various other players.
Meanwhile, NETNHub was created last year with more than $1 million in private investment to grow workforce and spark economic development across the eight-county region through an executive committee including Eastman Chemical, Bristol Motor Speedway, East Tennessee State University, Bank of Tennessee, and Ballad Health.
Now, we have a February Surprise — a resolution from the Sullivan County Commission removing the county from any involvement in or support of NETNHub. It was not discussed in any of the commission’s committees.
It was introduced with no debate, and except for one vote, passed unanimously. So when did commissioners openly discuss this resolution in order to be of like mind when it was introduced? Never. If such a debate occurred privately in violation of the state’s public meetings act, it could put the resolution in legal jeopardy.
Nor did the commission invite any counterpoint from NETNHub — or anyone else — prior to the vote. The fix was in, a heavy-handed approach that is inexcusable. It was, as NETNHub CEO Dennis Phillips said, “based mainly on conjecture, misinformation, and out-of-date information.”
It was also a hard slap in the face, not only of this region’s major employers but each of the communities that have been striving to speak with a unified voice in order to compete with other such regional efforts in promoting local industrial and retail development.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, a proponent of regionalism, said the resolution was “born out of fear,” apparently that NETWORKS might fall under NETNHub’s control. But there has been no such direct proposal, rather, a suggested partnership or blending of the two agencies.
Clearly, NETWORKS is not interested and has put the region’s best interests behind its own. This resolution is of benefit only to NETWORKS, certainly not the county residents whose tax dollars help pay for an agency that hasn’t even updated its Facebook presence in two and a half years.
And so, commissioners have decided that Sullivan County will go it alone despite that the same day they rejected regionalism, other counties with greater foresight welcomed it. The very same night Sullivan commissioners approved their resolution, NTREP — which serves as the single point of contact for all development for Washington, Unicoi and Carter counties — voted to become part of NETNHub.
It is interesting to note that Clay Walker, CEO of NETWORKS, said in one of its quarterly reports that a common theme of success stories in the area “is our ability to partner. Economic development does not happen in a vacuum, and without dependable, effective partner agencies and supporters, communities and regions sputter.”
Will Sullivan County “sputter” now that commissioners have walked in lockstep to sidestep regional development?
But they do not speak for Kingsport, or Bristol, or Bluff City, which contribute to NETWORKS’ operating budget. Nor do they speak for Hawkins County, also a NETWORKS member.
Those communities now have a choice to make. They can continue to support NETWORKS’ limited and solitary approach, or, they can redirect that investment and join NETNHub as partners in “thinking bigger,” as NETNHub puts it.