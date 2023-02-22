Dennis Phillips CEO of NETNHub

In the many years that regional economic development has been discussed in and out of boardrooms throughout Northeast Tennessee, one roadblock constantly reared its ugly head.

The issue was how to win support from political entities often at odds with one another, in order to advance the region as a single economic force to the benefit of all.

