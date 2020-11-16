How is it that Sullivan County commissioners apparently believe they are more informed about the needs of teachers than the Sullivan County Board of Education?
We’re just curious.
The school board recently voted 6-1 to reject money it did not ask for and to reject setting a precedent of commissioners bypassing the school board in the operation of county schools. Only Chairman Randall Jones voted for his own motion to accept the money.
Some taxpayers might wonder why teachers need more money for classroom supplies this year when classrooms are more empty than full. Some might wonder if teachers need more money for supplies, why they don’t ask for it.
County Commissioner Sam Jones proposed the $500 payments for every teacher in the county because, he said, “For years, I’ve had teachers complain they don’t get enough from the school system to supply classrooms.” He said teachers often are left with little to spend on their individual classroom needs.
Jones might have referred the complaining teachers to their principals, who, if they found the complaints to be founded, would have sent them to the superintendent, who, if doing his or her proper job, would have asked the board for more money in the annual operating budget. Instead, he went to the County Commission which, said some school board members including former chairman Michael Hughes, has no business making spending decisions for the school board.
Members of the County Commission know full well that specific educational spending decisions fall under the purview of the school board and not the commission. So why did the County Commission approve the extra $500 per teacher?
Two reasons come to mind: One, it did not impact the tax rate, and two, it would be good campaign fodder when commissioners look to the electorate to keep their jobs.
Indeed, Hughes said commissioners might try to use the payments as political capital in re-election bids. That’s a poor excuse for misusing hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Commissioners hold the purse strings for education funding, but how would they react if the Board of Education started taking votes on how much money the highway department gets, or whether sheriff’s deputies should get an additional stipend to replace holsters? We don’t suspect county commissioners would be happy.
As the TV commercial says, “Stay in your lane (commissioners).”