A pet awaiting adoption from Petworks (file photo)

Meet Loki!

Loki is a 3-month-old, male, domestic short-haired feline. Loki is a sweet little guy and a very active kitten. Loki came in as a stray and is one of the many available kittens in our cat colony. He is ready for a new home and available now for adoption. Please consider visiting our new PETWORKS facility and adopting him today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.

Because animal control in Sullivan County and its cities was fraught with problems, they turned to the state more than a decade ago for advice. At the time, existing facilities in Kingsport and Blountville were woefully inadequate and in need of major repair.

The state suggested they combine forces and build one large shelter. But as the project moved forward, the county withdrew. And so, Petworks Animal Services of Kingsport spearheaded the construction of The Good Steward Adoption Center on East Stone Drive, a $3.7 million, 17,000-square-foot shelter. The doors opened in October 2020.

