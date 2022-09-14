Loki is a 3-month-old, male, domestic short-haired feline. Loki is a sweet little guy and a very active kitten. Loki came in as a stray and is one of the many available kittens in our cat colony. He is ready for a new home and available now for adoption. Please consider visiting our new PETWORKS facility and adopting him today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Because animal control in Sullivan County and its cities was fraught with problems, they turned to the state more than a decade ago for advice. At the time, existing facilities in Kingsport and Blountville were woefully inadequate and in need of major repair.
The state suggested they combine forces and build one large shelter. But as the project moved forward, the county withdrew. And so, Petworks Animal Services of Kingsport spearheaded the construction of The Good Steward Adoption Center on East Stone Drive, a $3.7 million, 17,000-square-foot shelter. The doors opened in October 2020.
Folks in Bristol didn’t want to drive all the way to Kingsport to drop off or pick up animals, so the county did what it had to do to serve them and breathed new life into its shelter at Blountville. After some initial difficulties, things settled down. At this point, says County Commissioner Gary Stidham, the two agencies have a cordial and cooperative relationship.
That’s good to hear, but whether a majority on the County Commission agree may be seen Sept. 15 when Petworks is expected to give a presentation to the commission on a request for $160,000 in funding from the county.
What’s done is done, and going forward animal shelters will remain at Kingsport and Blountville because that best serves the entire county.
It now behooves commissioners to ensure that both operations are working together, efficiently, so that residents are getting adequate animal control services. To that end the county should approve this request.
It includes funding for an animal control officer on the west end of the county, a responsibility now being handled out of Blountville. The state mandates that counties, not cities, provide that service. That new officer would help Petworks in its offer to begin providing animal control to non-city areas of Sullivan County’s west end.
Stidham is primary sponsor of the resolution to grant the request for county funding of Petworks. He said his proposal is for a one-time donation, which will be reviewed prior to development of next year’s county budget. That’s a good approach to testing this arrangement before making it part of what should be a load-sharing responsibility.
Some commissioners have questioned why the county wouldn’t just provide more funding for the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County to add more animal control officers. But that’s inefficient, requiring more time and cost to answer calls from the west end. Stidham and other supporters of providing funding to Petworks said Petworks will be able to respond more quickly to areas of the county near Kingsport.
Commissioner Dwight King said he’s not comfortable giving Petworks a flat amount of money.
King said he’d rather pay per dog picked up. But that’s also inefficient. It may take a great deal more effort to find one stray dog than another.
If you support this resolution, you may speak prior at the meeting, which is at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at the County Courthouse.