Tax Increment Financing, or TIF as it is known, has been a successful tool throughout the Tri-Cities in encouraging development. TIF takes the new taxes that a development will generate and diverts them to support the cost of the development itself.
Sullivan County has never used TIF, but that’s likely about to change. And it’s about time.
Commissioner Sam Jones wants to create an economic development zone, which would use TIF to support development around Interstate 81’s Blountville exit. Most recently, Kingsport approved adding 24 acres to its economic redevelopment zone within the downtown area.
The city has almost 900 acres of area designated as economic redevelopment zones, which allow TIF to be used.
“Why is this important?” Jones asked. Because “it’s the only (potential development area) in Sullivan County that hasn’t been annexed.”
That doesn’t mean it won’t be. Depending on the type of development, developers may request annexation and cut their deal with a city, rather than the county. But Jones is spot-on in sponsoring a resolution for the zone.
The commission started talks about an economic redevelopment zone several weeks ago that would promote the area as an area where tax incentives could be used.
Jones said the area around Exit 69 needs development. The TIF zone could be used as a tool to help lure potential developers to the area.
Jones said there are also potential developers looking to try to start developing in the area within months.
Jones had initially wanted to try to ask for a waiver of the rules for the vote on the economic redevelopment zone, which meant if it had received 16 votes it would have been approved on one reading. Instead, Jones said it will go through a first reading in November, which will only require a majority for approval.
The Sullivan County Industrial Development Board has approved the zone. The commission will also have to give its stamp of approval, but even if it does not, that doesn’t mean a TIF could not be used.
Michael Parker, economic development director for NETWORKS, said developers could ask for TIF in or out of the zone. “This is just a designation,” he said. If that were to happen, then the commission would vote on granting the TIF for the specific project.
Even within the zone, any TIF would have to be approved by the commission on a case-by-case basis. The reason for the zone is primarily as a promotional tool to attract developers.
“It’s 100% a marketing aspect,” Parker said.
And there’s never enough of those.
The commission should easily approve this designation.