Interstate redevelopment zone

The Sullivan County Commission is looking at establishing an economic redevelopment zone off Exit 69 of Interstate 81.

 Contributed

Tax Increment Financing, or TIF as it is known, has been a successful tool throughout the Tri-Cities in encouraging development. TIF takes the new taxes that a development will generate and diverts them to support the cost of the development itself.

Sullivan County has never used TIF, but that’s likely about to change. And it’s about time.

