The pool at Sullivan Heights Middle School hasn’t been used lately because the water heater is unable to keep the water temperature high enough. The pool is also leaking about 2,500 gallons of water per day.

The Sullivan County Board of Education has some tough decisions coming up involving school swimming pools, in part due to its failure to build one for the swimming team at the new West Ridge High School.

Because the county didn’t include a pool in the $75 million school, swim team members must use pools at Sullivan Central and Sullivan Heights middle schools, as well as the Kingsport Aquatic Center.

