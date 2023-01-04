The pool at Sullivan Heights Middle School hasn’t been used lately because the water heater is unable to keep the water temperature high enough. The pool is also leaking about 2,500 gallons of water per day.
The Sullivan County Board of Education has some tough decisions coming up involving school swimming pools, in part due to its failure to build one for the swimming team at the new West Ridge High School.
Because the county didn’t include a pool in the $75 million school, swim team members must use pools at Sullivan Central and Sullivan Heights middle schools, as well as the Kingsport Aquatic Center.
The Sullivan Heights Middle School pool has some problems. It’s deeper than the pool at Sullivan Central, has a locker room and coach office space and room for more spectators, but is leaking some 2,500 gallons of water daily, and heating problems have left it unusable. Over at Sullivan Central Middle, an issue with chlorine is leaving white deposits on surfaces and swimmers.
Several residents and students told board members they want the pools fixed. They said both pools are needed to help support the West Ridge swim team, potential middle school swim teams, and to make swimming available for physical education classes.
West Ridge, which opened in August 2021, has no pool because the county passed on the estimated $5 million cost. Sullivan East High School has a pool that was repaired in 2020 at a cost of $175,000.
West Ridge freshman Levi Johnson; senior Abram Whitfield, who cited the chlorine problem at Central; and sophomore Avery Padgett spoke, as did Rodney Padgett, Avery’s father; West Ridge swimming coach Tracy Moore; and Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee President Andy Slap. Avery is also in the Barracuda Swim Club.
“This area has lost and continues to lose pools even as the population increases,” Slap told the board.
And so, the board voted 7-0 to approve a swimming student survey for middle and high school students, seeking to gauge interest in swim team participation at West Ridge High, East High and the middle schools, which have no swim teams.
“The base starts with middle schools swimming,” Slap said.
The results are in, and they support maintaining the pools and building a new one at West Ridge. Ninety-six middle school students and 71 high schoolers indicated interest in swimming teams. Asked to rank sports interest, basketball was first at 250 followed by football at 187, track at 176, volleyball at 151, soccer at 135, and swimming at 96. Then came tennis at 90, cross country at 86, golf at 76 and wrestling at 74.
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said swimming in physical education would require certified swim instructors. She said the school system has a hard time getting any faculty to get certified, even when the school system offered to pay for the certification.
This all comes up for discussion at the board’s Jan. 10 meeting, and no doubt swimming pool proponents will attend. Likely, they will want existing pools fixed and in operation as soon as possible, and financially that might be possible. As to West Ridge, it’s always had support for adding a pool, including ours.