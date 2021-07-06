That the Sullivan County Board of Education must answer to the Sullivan County Commission for its funding will forever be a bone of contention between the two bodies. Witness the latest foolishness where the commission seeks an accounting for the school board’s proposed use of $8.8 million of the school system’s reserve funds to balance its budget for the fiscal year that began July 1.
County commissioners work long and hard writing their budget for county operations and have neither the time, nor much interest, in also attending county school board budget meetings where board members work just as hard on their budget. The commission must approve the school budget and add it to the county’s budget in order to set the tax rate. The state has pushed counties this year to do so by June 30.
Commissioners met June 29 to consider a proposed 9.3-cent property tax increase needed to make payments on the county’s debt. But the vote was never taken because the school board has yet to answer a request from commissioners to detail which parts of $8.8 million in reserve spending are one-time expenditures.
Commissioners want to know how much of that increase will be recurring annually.
The school system’s own estimates are that use of the $8.8 million will draw down the system’s reserve fund to at or below the amount required by state law to keep on hand for cash flow.
Commissioners began asking for the list of one-time spending within the $8.8 million weeks ago, and last month school board Chairman Randall Jones told the county’s budget committee the list would be provided. It is within the commission’s prerogative to request the list. The request is not unreasonable, but Jones gives that impression.
At the June 29 meeting, Jones was questioned by Commissioner Dwight King about the request.
“I’ll answer your question with another question,” said Jones. “Sullivan County commissioners are proposing a budget using $3.8 million of your fund balance to balance your budget this year. If you can give me a list of how you’re going to spend that $3.8 million, then I’ll make every effort to get a list of how we’re going to spend our $8 million. I think you’ll find if you try to come up with a list of that $3.8 million ... it’s spread over several line items and you cannot identify major categories where that $3.8 million is spent.” Jones said he would say the same about the school system’s use of the $8.8 million.
We’d respectfully and pointedly disagree with Jones. One-time expenditures shouldn’t be hard to identify at all. In fact, anyone who deals with budgets, be they household or billion- dollar budgets will tell you that one-off expenses are the easiest part of a budget to identify and assemble.
As for the commission’s use of $3.8 million to balance its budget, past audits show county government isn’t likely to actually draw down that much of its reserves. And if it does, it won’t leave the county in the precarious situation of not having enough reserves for cash flow by fiscal year’s end.
In ignoring the commission’s request, the school board is intentionally disrespecting its authority.
As well, Jones’ response is childish. The commission doesn’t answer to the school board on how it spends money; quite the opposite.
King set July 8 at 6 p.m. to resume the discussion. It behooves the school board to provide the detail the commission has requested.