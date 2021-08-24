It’s not the first time a Dobyns-Bennett High School student has been struck by a vehicle while jaywalking on busy East Center Street between the school and Indian Highland Park. But to make certain it’s the last, chain-link fencing should be installed along both sides of East Center between the crosswalk at East Center and North Eastman Road, and at least the next marked crosswalk at East Center and Park Street — if not farther.
It’s no great distance, and the cost should be minimal. One student getting injured along this dangerous stretch of road seems sufficient to warrant added protection for students, but there have been several such incidents.
We pray a male student is recovering from serious injuries he sustained Aug. 16 as school was releasing. According to witnesses, the 15-year-old was on the school side of the road and darted between two school buses and into the path of a vehicle driven by another student who could not have seen him enter the roadway. At the time, police said the pedestrian sustained suspected major injuries.
Students should always use the marked crosswalks, which provide safe access to the park and across the street, but sometimes they’re in a hurry and safety takes a back seat. The park is part of the D-B campus with sports and practice fields, but students have been injured before in crossing Center Street.
Several years ago a student was struck when unlawfully crossing the road, stepping into the path of a driver who had the right of way. Again, the incident occurred as school was letting out for the day, and dozens of students were walking home or to the park.
Kingsport police reported a group of students was jaywalking across East Center near the intersection of Watauga when a boy, 14, failed to yield to a car. Police said the boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police noted at the time that a properly marked crosswalk, controlled by a highly visible crossing signal, was located just east of where the students were illegally crossing the street.
That incident was the second time in a week that a student was struck. In the previous accident, a 14-year-old student was hit by a vehicle while in a crosswalk, but according to police, she had a “no crossing” light while the vehicle had a green signal. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance and admitted, also suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
With schools just back in session, drivers should be vigilant always, but especially near school zones, playgrounds, bicycle paths and crosswalks. Expect pedestrian traffic to increase near schools on days where the weather is good, and drivers should use greater caution when school buses are in adjacent lanes.
As well, students who are driving should use greater caution. Most traffic crashes involving drivers under the age of 21 occur between 3 and 4 p.m. when schools typically let out, and many of these drivers are young and inexperienced and may be using cell phones, which of course is illegal while driving.
In all things, it’s safety first.