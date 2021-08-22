Population is the foundation upon which a community builds to improve the lives of its residents. As with any business, the more a city is able to sell itself and grow population, the greater its “profit” to invest in and attract new services.
A tip of the hat, then, to Kingsport’s leadership over the past decade which contributed to growth of 15.01% as compared to 12.5% for Johnson City and 1.6% for Bristol.
In 2010, Kingsport claimed 48,205 residents, an increase of 3,300 or 7.35% over 2000’s population of 44,905. That was hailed as a significant advance in growing population largely through annexation, as the city worked to reach 50,000 residents, seen as a tipping point in driving retail investment.
But despite that Tennessee eliminated unilateral, non-consensual annexation in 2014, Kingsport has doubled that population growth over the past 10 years and as of April 1 had 55,442 residents.
Johnson City still leads in population at 71,046, 15,250 being students at East Tennessee State University.
The Tennessee side of Bristol has 21,147 residents.
But countywide, the picture is bleak. Ten years ago, Sullivan County had a total of 156,823 residents. Today, it has 158,163 — an increase of but 1,340 residents. It’s the same story regionally. The population of Washington, Greene, Sullivan, Hawkins, Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and Hancock counties in 2010 was 503,266. It’s now 516,931, an increase of 13,665 — or only 2.7%.
Of those eight counties, only Sullivan, Washington and Greene increased population. The others all lost, Hancock at the bottom losing 2.3% of its residents.
Across the state line, things are much worse with continued significant population decline. By percentage and headcount, Lee and Wise counties saw the greatest population drops. Lee County saw its total population drop 13.3%, or 3,414 people to 22,173. Wise County saw its population decline by 12.8%, or 5,322 to 36,130.
Scott County and the city of Norton were close in percentage of population loss: 6.8% for the city and 6.9% for the county. Norton lost 271 people between the 2010 and 2020 counts, leaving a total of 3,687 people in 2020. Scott County’s population declined by 1,601 people for a 21,576 total. Absent some significant development, the exodus from Southwest Virginia will only continue.
Kingsport tops growth in the Tri-Cities through strong management.
“We’ve had focused investments in housing, schools, parks, trails and quality of life,” said Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt. “Our goal was to make Kingsport a more desirable place to live, not just work.”
It has worked. Housing development reached a record pace over the past decade and continues, part of the “validation of the efforts of elected boards, city managers and staff over a sustained period of time,” said McCartt. Since the pandemic began, just over 1,000 families have moved to Kingsport from 47 states.
There’s work to do, and the mechanism to drive regional growth is just getting underway, but for Kingsport residents it should be a point of pride that their city is leading the way.